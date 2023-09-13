Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Today's the day, folks. After being initially announced in February's Pokémon Presents showcase, the first part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, 'The Teal Mask', is now with us. If the events from the base game have become a little hazy to you by now then worry not, Nintendo is here to remind us what went down.

In a new recap video released today, Nintendo runs us through the important beats of the main game so that we can all be up to speed before diving into the DLC. The Scarlet and Violet plot was not all that in-depth, so this is more of a whistle-stop tour than anything, though it is good to be caught up all the same.

The recap then goes on to lay out everything that we can expect from the two DLC packs, 'The Teal Mask' and the upcoming 'Indigo Disk'. Many of us will be diving into the former of these today, so you can watch along for a reminder of what's in store — don't worry, there's nothing all that spoiler-y on display here.

We still have a little while longer to wait before the second DLC pack comes our way (it's still listed only as 'This Winter' for the time being), so the above video provides a good way to stay in the loop about what's around the corner.