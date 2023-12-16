Sabotage Studio director Thierry Boulanger has announced via Discord the company will be removing the content creator and internet personality Jirard 'The Completionist' Khalil from the indie RPG hit Sea of Stars.

Sea of Stars arrived on the Switch earlier this year in August and featured a segment in it where Khalil showed up as a non-playable character known as "Jirard the Constructionist", who the main heroes of the story could interact with. This decision follows Khalil being accused of "charity fraud" last month.

Due to ongoing developments around the Open Hand Foundation, "Jirard the Constructionist" will be replaced in a new Sea of Stars patch. 🌊 ...Looks like the one thing he couldn't complete was donating charity money in time. pic.twitter.com/EZTnAXL5c1 December 16, 2023

Here's the official message in full via RPG Fan:

Thierry Boulanger: A small patch will be going live on Steam and be submitted to consoles soon to replace the builder NPC in Mirth. We arrived at this decision after carefully monitoring events over the past few weeks, and while it is not our place to pass judgment, we do make it a priority to maintain a positive and optimistic space that reflects the spirit of our intentions, be they creative or otherwise. As always, we appreciation your support and trust you to respect our decision while keeping the tone of the conversation in line with the essence of what makes our games and our community what they are. Thank you.

As noted, a "small patch" is on the way to replace the builder in Mirth, and this will eventually be submitted to consoles "soon".