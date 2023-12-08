WHAT DO YOU MEAN THEY'RE JUST GONNA SHADOWDROP THE LOT OF THEM JWDHWVFWFGYQ

Well this is certainly an unexpected surprise! I knew they were going to have to drop 1080 and Harvest Moon before the end of this year but sticking them (alongside Jet Force Gemini!!!) in a 3-in-1 package is super cool. Definitely giving 1080 in particular a go as soon as possible!

also I'm sorry but did an official Nintendo trailer just tell me to touch grass