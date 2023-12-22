To paraphrase a bunch of anti-Nazi singing nuns: How do you solve a problem like reviewing a game that's almost 25 years old? The nuns never came up with an answer, but we have to, because this is a review, not a convent, and it's the issue at the heart of this review, after all. Harvest Moon 64 came out in 1999 — the 20th century! — and it certainly plays like it, with clunky camera angles, poor localisation, a dearth of things to do, and music that will drive you crazy with its incessant 32-bar loops.
But no one is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online emulations of N64 games expecting something that could have been made yesterday. There are plenty of people who will gladly gobble this game up from the NSO Expansion Pack service, eyes blissfully blurred by the rose-tinted specs of nostalgia, and to that we say — good for you! We have been that person enough times to know the joy of feeling the warm '90s-flavoured fuzzies running through your blood. But to those of you reading this who are, perhaps, more used to a more modern interpretation of a farming sim — this review is for you.
Harvest Moon 64 is from a simpler time, far closer to the origins of Harvest Moon in 1996 than what farming sims are these days. The series began as creator Yasuhiro Wada's dreams of a rural, pleasantly pastoral side of Japan that is largely gone now, replaced by machines, skyscrapers, and consumerism (a theme that appears in games like Stardew Valley, too). In rural Japan, there's not much to do, and certainly no combine harvesters and automatic sprinklers to help you plant, grow, and reap your crops — everything is done painstakingly by hand, from feeding your cows to watering your fields.
Is it tedious? Oh, yes. Your life will get slightly easier once your tools auto-upgrade after a certain number of uses, which you can cheat a little bit by spam-using them inside buildings, where time is paused, but it's still a pain in the donkey to have to feed all your cattle or sell your crops one-by-one, and it's not helped by your piddly little eight-slot inventory, either.
And let's not forget the harshness of early farming sims, where you'll often find yourself throwing crops on the ground by accident, or sowing seeds one millimetre away from where you wanted and losing half of them, or — like we did — having your horse bravely jump between you and the dirt, resulting in you hitting him with a hoe. And now he's mad at us. MATE. YOU DID THIS TO YOURSELF.
Harvest Moon 64 is fiddly, infuriating, and unforgiving... buuuuut if you're playing on Switch, liberal use of the save-state feature of the NSO games smooths over a lot of those creases. In fact, save-scumming can even come in handy if you want to win big at the horse races. Hint hint.
Speaking of horse races, there are a few festivals to partake in, which break up the pleasant tedium about once every fortnight. There are other events, too, like the mine opening during winter only, or the bridge being built in late autumn, giving access to a new and very boring mountain. But the general feeling of nothing-to-do-ness is sort of the point, isn't it? If you've ever lived in a small town that lost its mind when a McDonald's opened up just off the roundabout, you'll know the feeling.
You will, of course, be expected to marry. Giving gifts and talking to your intended will slowly build up their affection for you, and after a while, you can pop the question with the series' equivalent of an engagement ring: the Blue Feather. Or — because this is a janky game with a lot of bugs — you can do what we did, and spam 'A' to show the tsundere Karen your dog 255 times in one day to take her all the way to maximum hearts. Romance is dead, but our turbo button is alive and well, thank goodness.
Unfortunately, marriage ain't all it's cracked up to be. In fact, seconds after proposing to Karen, she asked us what our name was, and introduced herself. Later that very same day, we met her at the beach, where she yelled at us for... not proposing. Girl. Now that we are married, she lurks around our house, talking about laundry. Every single day. There was even one time where we came in to find her in bed, only to enter the kitchen and discover another Karen, who had whipped up a birthday feast for us. If you can teleport, Karen, why don't you help with the farmwork every once in a while?
These little quirks of code will keep coming up, and as we've already mentioned, the localisation isn't great, either. Typos abound, and some things make zero sense — like when we examined one of our cows to find out that its birthday was 'jis020-13', a date format we're not familiar with, or when Popuri responds to us showing her our dog with "Hand, huh?" There's even a typo on the start screen, where Natsume's name is spelled 'Natume', which feels like a pretty bad oversight. We don't expect this game's bugs to be ironed out a quarter-century later — especially given that the developer, Victor Interactive, no longer exists — but it really makes us appreciate the diligence of modern devs and their thorough patches.
Overall, dunking on how janky and empty Harvest Moon 64 is feels like getting mad at an aging actor for not being cute anymore. Though its jankiness is hard to forgive, the lack of things to do is only so obvious because we've had 25 years of development in the farming game genre. If you want to play something that's better, then you can literally follow the evolution through Back To Nature, Friends of Mineral Town, and the new-ish remake of Friends of Mineral Town — all the characters persist, but the world is bigger, the mechanics more forgiving, and the characters more fleshed-out.
But if you want to experience history, soak yourself in the waters of nostalgia, and learn to appreciate how good we have it these days (and you already have the Nintendo switch Online Expansion Pack)... then give Harvest Moon 64 a go.
Conclusion
Harvest Moon 64 can't hope to stand up to modern farming sims, but sometimes it's nice to get a reminder of how far we've come. If you have a shred of nostalgia for this one, you'll have a great time, especially with the added bonus of easy save-scumming, and you should add a couple of points to the score below. For anyone else, the jankiness and tedium might be too much to bear. Just make sure to play it with a guide, because this game tells you NOTHIN'.
Sad to say it but as soon as I realised you have to put one item at a time in the shipping box, instead of it bringing up a menu for the player to transfer everything all at once, I immediately soured on it.
Also, the days flash by far, far too quickly.
I do think Stardew Valley vastly improved on this, but still would give this a solid 7 even today. There are so many hidden things in this game (photo book) it is very hard to do everything. One of the funniest easter eggs is you can drink wine in the vineyard if you use a bottle, if you drink enough you can out drink the village in a festival.
Hard, hard disagree with this review. Love it to death even now; definitely a bit rough around the edges and janky in spots, and kind of thin on content, but the simplicity and earnestness of it just does so much for me even compared to later games. One of my favorite games ever even in spite of its issues.
@riggah Honestly between the controls, the ugly aesthetics, the controls, the controls, the controls, and the overall clutter of it I could not at all get into Stardew Valley despite multiple attempts and the fact people can't seem to talk about any game in this genre without acting like it's the only entry in it that's ever been worth playing makes me outright loathe it.
I had fun playing it back in the day but I just wish Nintendo would add an option to deblur the N64 graphics. I find the N64 filters a strange edition to the console even back then. It didn't make it look any better.
Curious to hear different opinions about this game in the comment section as I feel there's more to it that makes people appreciate it despite its negatives than nostalgia, like what @riggah mentioned for example.
By the way, Natsume being spelled 'Natume' isn't as bad as it seems on the surface because it's simply another kind of romanization of Japanese, either Nihon-shiki - most likely - or Kunrei-shiki instead of the most common (Revised) Hepburn.
I feel like you would play this game solely for the nostalgia and not actually for the game mechanics lol
This is the only farming sim I’ve played and I remember it fondly, but it sounds like it’s best left in the past. Very funny review! 5/10 sounds generous.
Nothing to do. Boring small town. Expected to marry. Wife won't stop nattering about laundry. Days come and go far too quickly.
It really is a life sim.
To be fair to Natsume, Natume is a perfectly reasonable translation of their name.
Tu and Tsu are written with the same kana, and it's a Japanese world.
I say this even as I remind folks that these games were made by Marvelous and Natsume are the bungling translation team that distributed this series out of Japan until the fork when Marvelous started selling them on their own under a more direct translation of the Japanese title – "Story of Seasons" – while Natsume continues to try to cash in on nostalgia by releasing janky knock-off farming sim games under the "Harvest Moon" title.
This was my first Harvest Moon game and I remember picking it up close to when it first released. I’m sure my nostalgia goggles will be on tight and thick! This game captured the pure essence of farm sim for me back then. It truly was great despite its flaws. Stardew Valley is the only other game in the genre that has really recaptured the feelings I had towards HM64. If you love SDV, do yourself a favor and give it’s grandpappy, Harvest Moon 64, a try. Just temper your QOL expectations.
This is a game I hope one day gets a remake and improve upon all the ideas it introduced.
Just got the expansion pass a few days ago and I'm nearly through replaying Banjo-Kazooie. Speaking of aged milk...
Wow, simply wow. I never
This is one of the greatest games in existence
I don't even know what to say
That just happened
Having seen how some marriages turn out, a boring one isn't necessarily bad in and of itself.
Always a treat to read your reviews, @KateGray.
@Lizuka Gonna have to agree with pretty much all of this. HM64 is one of my favorite N64 games and still my favorite farm sim. It was a big step up from the SNES game (which was already groundbreaking) and the additions to the series/genre at that point were pretty mind-blowing. Having a rucksack that let you carry 8 (technically 9) items and 8 tools was a huge step forward from the original game's 2 tools and 1 item. Between the gameplay improvements, new festivals, mini games, easter eggs and other features, it was a supersized sequel made with a lot of love.
It was also buggy and had translation issues, but I find those easy to overlook when considering the high points of HM64: a balanced economy with upgrades always around the corner, a variety of townspeople with their own ongoing stories and relationships, tools that get stronger as you use them, and the game skillfully doing a lot with a very small environment.
I also just can't seem to get into Stardew Valley. It feels like a game made for a mouse and keyboard and the interface didn't carry over to the Switch at all.
“Nobody expects an old game to play like a modern game. Does not play like a modern game, 5/10”
Always wanted to play this! I had it in my moms cart at Kmart back in the day, but she looked at the back and saw that it was rated E for “use of alcohol” and had me put it back. Always been sour about that. Thankfully I got wonderful life on GameCube a few years later. I’m going to be playing this on the plane today.
