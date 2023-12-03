Batman: Vengeance - BAB
It's time to dive into another edition of Box Art Brawl — welcome back, everybody!

Before we dive into this week's caped covers, let's first take a look at what happened last time. We went waaay back to compare the box art for Donkey Kong on the NES, and boy, was it a close one. The North American cover just secured the win with 33% of the vote, our bonus Donkey Kong Classics cover came in second with 32%, while Europe and Japan caught 19% and 17% respectively.

This week, inspired by the release of Batman Arkham Trilogy on Switch, we are taking a look at one of the Caped Crusader's older games, Batman: Vengeance, on the GBA. Released by Ubisoft in 2001, this 2D action platformer was based on The New Batman Adventures TV series and saw the World's Greatest Detective facing off against the likes of Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Joker and a host of other familiar faces.

A 3D version of the game was released on the GameCube the same year, but with identical covers to the GBA platformer, we have decided to stick with those iconic square cardboard boxes for this match-up. Speaking of which, let's meet the two variants that will be facing off...

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

It has to be said, Batman is looking particularly imposing here. There's no mucking around with this cover and we respect that. Mr. Vengeance himself stands front and centre while profiles of some of Gotham's biggest bads can be seen faintly in the red background.

Europe

Now this is a man of action. Perhaps not quite as imposing, the European cover shows the bat ready to pounce. None of the villains can be spotted in this version (instead replaced by a thunder-filled sky), but our protagonist is still centre stage, poised and ready to stop crime or undergo an existential breakdown. Whatever comes first.

Which region got the best Batman: Vengeance box art?

