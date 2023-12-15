This week marks the "early access" arrival of Quan Chi in Mortal Kombat 1. This is the second DLC character in the Kombat Pack and follows on from the release of Omni Man. EventHubs has also confirmed the Kameo Fighter in this update (Khameleon) will be arriving at some point in January 2024.

In addition to all of this, Mortal Kombat 1 has today kicked off its third season (focused on Sub-Zero), and it has released a new update as well. Here are the full patch notes, which also covers the latest update for the Nintendo Switch version of the game:

Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes - PS5, XSX, Switch and PC | 12/14/2023

DECEMBER UPDATE

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader & Text to Speech functionality

Visual improvements to several Brutalities

Added Quan Chi Roster Character

Added Khameleon Kameo Character (Available 1/16/24)

Added Slay Bells Finisher, available in Seasonal Fatality Bundle

Added Winter Wonderland Variant to The Gateway Arena, available for free to all players

Added Holiday skins for Kitana, General Shao, and Reptile

Rounds to Win can now be increased to 5 in Gameplay Settings

Adjusted ticking sound effects Audio when timer is below 10 in a round

Fixed rare cloth physics issue that could occur when switching fighters on Character Select screen

Fixed a rare issue where tagged moves that could incorrectly displayed after rapid player inputs

Challenges are no longer highlighted for DLC characters that are not unlocked

Fixed issues that could cause some Brutalities to not trigger if the attack interrupts a Fatal Blow or armored attack

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Tournament Mode to become unresponsive when loading a match if Arena Select is turned off in Tournament Settings

Fixed rare crashes that could occur by signing out of profiles at specific timing

Fixed a rare issue where AI could get stuck ducking after dodging certain attacks

Fixed an issue that could cause edited Kontrols in a local match as player 2 to sometimes not apply until after the match is restarted

Fixed visual issues when a player is hit by Story Mode Boss version of Shang Tsung's Injection

Fixed a rare issue that could cause playback errors on Replays

Fixed instances that could cause visual issues, unresponsiveness, or crashes when playing various modes while the game is installing

Adjusted health values during final fight of Chapter 15 of Story Mode to always be at 1000 health no matter which character was chosen

Fixed a rare issue that could cause damage scaling to reset if an opponent is hit by certain Kameo Ambush attacks at same frame the Main Fighter was recovering from performing certain attacks

Fixed issue could cause follow up attacks to not be performed if you hit a Main Fighter & a Kameo at the same time

Fixed rare face animation issues that could happen during Tie Round, Match Extended, or when a round win happens from a trade

Fixed issue that was causing long lasting visual effects (e.g. Tremor Crystal Armor) to become erroneously hidden when special cancelling certain moves

Fixed issue that could cause some reflected projectiles to be able to hit multiple characters

Fixed a rare issue where inputting a Kameo Ambush Attack & Fatal Blow at specific timing could cause an attack interruption to occur

Online

During Ranked Matchmaking you are now presented with information about the match connection with the option to decline before proceeding

Fixed several issues that could lead to the game to become unresponsive while in King of the Hill online mode

Fixed an issue where incorrect stats could be reported for a match if both players quit a Kombat League match at the same time

Fixed issue that could cause Ranked stats to sometimes incorrectly display within Kareer Stats

Kameos will no longer sometimes flash as if they were hit when a Quitality occurs

Invasions

Fixed visual issue with Exploding Demon sometimes disappearing instantly when defeated

Fixed visual issues with Omni-Man's cape & Nitara's wings when entering & leaving portals

Fixed visual obstruction that occurs when finishing "Hide" Encounter in Shang Tsung's Laboratory

Fixed issues that could occur when repeatedly changing speeds while moving on stairs

Fixed visual issues that could occur when traveling from Shang Tsung's Laboratory to Tarkatan Colony

Talismans can now be used during Finish Him / Finish Her

Fixed a rare issue with Endurance fights that could sometimes cause the next opponent to appear at an incorrect location

Fixed issue that could cause dashes to go in the wrong direction during some Survival & Boss Encounters

Adjusted how Dark Screen modifier functions during Fatal Blow cinematic

Fixed Talisman "A Real Opener" also disabling use of Fatal Blow

Fixed Talisman tutorial uses sometimes counting towards Achievements & Trophies

Fixed Flawless Victories in one round fights being counted as a Double Flawless

Adjustments to generation of Gateway Mesa & other dynamic Towers

Practice Mode

Reset in Practice Mode while Super Meter setting is FULL will no longer play meter gain sound effect

Practice Mode HUD Frame Data will now be correctly displayed when an attack is Upblocked

Resetting to Defaults while in Practice Mode -> Opponent Type or Practice Settings will no longer sometimes move the cursor to the top selection

Fixed several moves not displaying correct values for Practice Mode HUD Frame Data

Getup Attack & Reversal Attack fields will no longer sometimes be blank when a Playback Recording is in progress

Added Show HUD Option to Practice Settings

Added Super Fill Amount Option to Practice Settings

Added Shang Tsung Character Option to start in Young & Old forms in Practice Settings

Fixed issue that could sometimes cause incorrect damage numbers to appear in Practice Mode if the opponent is set to low health

Character Specific Adjustments