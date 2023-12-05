Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Just months after the launch of Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios is well underway with the delivery of its Kombat Pack.

Following the launch of Omni-Man recently, the next fighter joining the roster is the Mortal Kombat representative Quan-Chi. He'll be made available in "early access" starting next week on 14th December. He'll get a full release on 21st December.

In addition to this, is a first look at the Kameo Fighter Khameleon, joining the roster in January 2024. And towards the end of this same trailer, we also get a glimpse of the next DLC fighter - DC's Peacemaker (with the likeness of John Cena).

Note: This trailer contains intense violence, blood and gore and strong language, and requires you to log in on YouTube to view it.