Just months after the launch of Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios is well underway with the delivery of its Kombat Pack.
Following the launch of Omni-Man recently, the next fighter joining the roster is the Mortal Kombat representative Quan-Chi. He'll be made available in "early access" starting next week on 14th December. He'll get a full release on 21st December.
In addition to this, is a first look at the Kameo Fighter Khameleon, joining the roster in January 2024. And towards the end of this same trailer, we also get a glimpse of the next DLC fighter - DC's Peacemaker (with the likeness of John Cena).
Note: This trailer contains intense violence, blood and gore and strong language, and requires you to log in on YouTube to view it.