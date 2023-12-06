Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Wed 6th Dec, 2023 00:45 GMT]: It's December and that means the new DLC for Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star is now officially available. As part of this launch, Nintendo has shared an official trailer on its YouTube channel. Here's the description along with the trailer (above):

"Get ready to discover new modes, tracks, and costumes in Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star! Test how many hits you can make in New Heart Mode or unleash your best punch in Raoh Mode!"

Once again, the Expansion Pack DLC will set you back $24.99 USD (or the regional equivalent) and the new retail release is priced at $49.99 USD / €49,99 EUR.

Original article [Thu 23rd Nov, 2023 00:45 GMT]:

In August, it was revealed Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star would be receiving a physical Switch release. Imagineer has now provided an update reconfirming the 5th December release and has also announced a special Expansion Pack for the game.

The Expansion Pack DLC for this anime-inspired rhythm-based game will launch via the Switch eShop on the same date. Fitness buffs can expect a New Heart Mode and Raoh Mode. Here's the rundown of both modes and what else is included, courtesy of the official PR:

Expansion Pack DLC Features:

New Heart Mode - Brace yourself and punch with a furious flurry of punches in two new challenges: Hundred Blows Challenge: Throw a set number of punches within the time limit. Hundred Blows Test: Deliver as many hits as you can within ten seconds in an ultimate test of speed and efficiency.

The retail version of the game will set you back $49.99 USD / €49,99 EUR and the Expansion Pack DLC is priced at $24.99 USD (or the regional equivalent). You can learn more about Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star in our review and previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.