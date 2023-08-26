Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Imagineer surprised fitness fans earlier this year with the release of Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star on the Nintendo Switch.

As you might recall, it's a crossover of the popular manga and anime series Fist of the North Star, where you have characters like Kenshiro as your instructor, and once you've warmed up, you're tasked with beating up enemies and rivals in boss battles.

If you didn't jump on the digital release when it arrived earlier this year in March, a physical Switch release for the West has now also been confirmed. Imagineer is teaming up with 2 Solutions Go to release this hard copy across America, Europe and Australia on 5th December 2023.

Here's a bit more about this game from our Nintendo Life review. And if you've not tried this game out yet, there's a demo you can download from the Switch eShop right now.