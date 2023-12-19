Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Cast your minds back, dear readers, to June 2020. Yes, it was a time many of us would rather forget, but you may remember that we reported on a rather intriguing game called Inkulinati that had been confirmed for the Switch after a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Now, over two years later, we can confirm that the Yaza Games developed strategy title is finally looking to launch on Switch in 2024. It's currently in Early Access on Steam, and the eventual Switch launch will come with all content drops and updates applied to the current build.

In short, Yaza Games states that this will be the most complete and feature-rich version of Inkulinati available, with polishes and bug fixes also applied to its upcoming Switch launch. We've had our eye on this one for quite some time thanks to its intriguing visual set-up, so it's nice to see that it's finally on its way.

Here's a short peek at the general premise of the game:

"Inkulinati is a turn-based strategy game inspired by medieval manuscripts. Draw your army of Beasts, and spill the ink of your enemy, defeat medieval superstars and collect perks to unleash hidden powers. Being a master of the quill isn’t easy, so make sure you’re focused and plan every move wisely. Embark on your journey and become the greatest Inkulinati of all time!"

We'll be sure to keep you updates on a firm release date as soon as we hear more.

