If you were a kid who grew up in the '90s, you've probably watched more than a handful of episodes of Animaniacs. The Warner Bros.-produced cartoon ran from 1993 to 1998 and received well over 250 episodes. And, you can bet there were many video games out there to accompany Yakko, Wakko, and Dot's animated antics.
In fact, there were nine different games between the SNES and DS eras, in fact, but a tenth, long-lost one has recently been rediscovered and preserved online (thanks, Time Extension!); Animaniacs: Hollywood Hypnotics, which is now fully preserved and playable online thanks to the efforts of Hidden Palace, MrPinball64, and Billscat-socks.
The 2D platformer, which mixes in puzzle-solving elements, was originally due to launch in 2003. It would've been the first Animaniacs game on the handheld console, but production woes, an insolvency procedure at Full Fat, and lack of a new publisher meant that the project was quietly cancelled.
As you'd expect, Pinky and the Brain are at it again, and in their quest for world domination, they've planned to turn the Warner Bros. Water Tower into a rocket, and in-turn have hypnotised all the actors and crew members at Warner Bros. That leads the Warner Bros. siblings, who are immune to the hypnotisation, to stop the evil duo's plans and save the studio.
After its cancellation, Hollywood Hypnotics was essentially thought lost for years, despite numerous screenshots and box art being available to view online. And according to Hidden Palace, not even the former developer knew if the game was actually finished.
But yes, folks, it was basically done, with the whole game all the way to the final boss now playable online. Some visual inconsistencies and "rough around the edges" moments aside, this is essentially the game we were meant to get over two decades ago. And you can see just how it runs in a brief gameplay video from GreenShield below!
Hidden Palace has also shared two early builds of another Full Fat Games release — Justice League: Chronicles, which did in fact get a full release.
All of these releases are extremely important for video game preservation, particularly the Animaniacs game, which we all thought was lost media. Credit to the fans and communities who work tirelessly to ensure these projects are not lost to time.
Will you be checking out the prototype for Animaniacs: Hollywood Hypnotics? Let us know in the comments.
Sorry to derail, but what ever happened to that Jungle/Desert Strike homage game that was being made?
Oh I hated animaniacs as a kid (loved the geography episode though) always felt too casually violent and obnoxious. So this will be a pass for me. Tiny Toons adventures was pretty much my limit for that. Good for those that are fans though.
did they really need the "b to open door" pop up every time?
this is an annoying trend in games that I guess was popularized (but handled better) by TOoT. when I talk to other gamers, they generally dont get it, but one thing I never want to see in a game is a prompt to tell me what button to press, and when. doubly so on a console with only 2 face buttons 😂
anyway weird critique for a game that wasnt even released, i know 😆 thanks for the article!
Can't say I ever got into this show, though part of that was it ran in an early Saturday morning cartoon slot on my local Fox station (never been a morning person besides Christmas as a kid lol). Still, I'm aware of many of the characters and, posthumously, some jokes that were slipped past the censors at the time. I'm half tempted to watch the show nowadays to see if any of it sticks, but it's not a high priority.
Still, I'll take any game preservation victories as long as they're ethical.
@The_Nintend_Pedant They teach this in game design.
With it: There's never any problem distinguishing whether its a object you can interact with vs. background art. It also assist if you have button mapping shared
Without it: You enter/exit unintentionally more frequently or you might miss a door because the detection box is so small or subtle. (For example, zelda CDI games the doors are button mapped to actions you may want to do instead, but because of their inconsistency in art vs. actual detection box, you have 0 clue when you can or can't enter them resulting in frustrating scenarios where you either missed a door cause you tried entering not directly center of it or another door was really wide and you entered while fighting instead.)
The work around to not using prompts is teaching players a specific type of door can be interacted with and reusing the same art/visual effects for every interactable door, making the detection consistent, but that cost artistic design incase 'the blue door in this lava room' looks really out of place. Typically games stick with text the moment someone mentions colorblind exist.
@Spider-Kev Do you mean "Cleared Hot"? If so, I think it just got a demo on Steam and is still slated for release in 2025.
"If you were a kid who grew up in the '90s," ... then CONGRATS! You are probably in your 40's now, lol
I do have a strong nostalgia for all those licensed GB/GBA games back in the day. Might have to check it out.
What a coinkey-dink! I had just talked to a friend about how Pinky and The Brain were the main antagonists in many Animaniacs video games.
I knew there was Animaniacs: Lights, Camera, Action!, but I never played that. I'll check this one out!
Helloooooo, GBA!
@Araquanid
hey thank you for the very considerate and informed reply! 👍
I literally can't argue with anything you've said, and I also care about colorblind and otherwise disabled people. ❤️ Nevertheless I still prefer the older way, at least aesthetically, and maybe on another level I prefer the simplicity (or even ambiguity) of a certain kind or era of game.
anyway thanks again for the great reply✌️
Does anyone know if this runs better on Switch 2?
