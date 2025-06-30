Nintendo has announced it will change the price for a whole bunch of its products in Canada, citing "market conditions" for the move.

This comes via Newswire, with more information on specific prices coming directly from Nintendo of Canada on 1st August 2025. The official announcement specifically mentions "price changes", but let's face it, we all know they're probably going up, not down.

Here's a list of products expected to be affected from the price changes:

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Lite

Digital and Physical Games

Nintendo Switch Accessories

amiibo

Nintendo Switch Online Memberships

Now, the good news (if you can call it that) is that the Switch 2 seemingly won't be affected by the move – at least for now. Nintendo specifically states that "This pricing change does not apply to the Nintendo Switch 2 system, accessories, or software", so that's good to know.

Nintendo had previously delayed its intended pre-order launch date for the Switch 2 in Canada, stating that it wanted to align its plans with North America, which had also seen a delay of its own as a direct result of uncertainty surrounding tariffs in the region.

This uncertainty is seemingly not going anywhere after President Donald Trump recently stated he would be "terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada". Trade talks are, however, set to resume after Canada ditched its digital services tax on tech companies.