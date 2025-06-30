When Japanese physical publisher Superdeluxe Games announced it was giving Castlevania Anniversary Collection the physical release treatment earlier this year, I immediately sat up and took notice.

Having already seen how excellent the company's other physical editions can be, I couldn't wait to see what Superdeluxe had in store for this one, as Castlevania is without a doubt my favourite game series.

Despite the firm's connection with fellow physical publisher Limited Run Games, this edition is different from the one that was released (and then quickly sold out) on LRG's site.

This amazing collection includes a physical copy of the game (complete with a full-colour instruction manual in both Japanese and English), a trading card, a selection of art cards, a four-disc soundtrack, and a bonus "Castlevania: The Secret History of the Crescent Moon" book.

It's worth noting that while the game is intended for the Japanese market, it plays in your system's selected language on Switch and Switch 2. Phew!

This particular edition costs ¥8,980 / $62 / £45, but you'll naturally have to cover the cost of shipping from Japan.

"Even with the questionable inclusion of Simon's Quest and Castlevania: The Adventure, the 'highs' on offer are among the highest points in the entire franchise, and a Western debut for Kid Dracula is a lovely treat for retro gamers looking for something new," is what we said in our 8/10 review of Castlevania Anniversary Collection. "As long as you’re willing to ignore the lesser titles in this package and you're not too bummed out by the omission of other classic entries, then you’re going to have a very good time with what’s left."

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.