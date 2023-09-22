Development on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak officially wrapped some time ago, and now it seems Capcom is gearing up for a big 20th anniversary, which will take place in March 2024.

As part of its Tokyo Game Show 2023 online program, the Japanese video game company shared a new piece of anniversary artwork featuring what appears to be a brand new hunter alongside hunters from past entries in the series. It's also released a new logo (thanks, Siliconera).





For now, you will find a special message waiting for you from the Monster Hunter Team.



Keep up to date with Monster Hunter's 20th anniversary news with our new website! For now, you will find a special message waiting for you from the Monster Hunter Team.

There's all sorts of speculation online about what Capcom might be working on, but at the moment it's honestly too early to say what could be revealed for the series' 20th anniversary celebration. As part of this, Capcom has also opened a brand new website featuring a special message from the game's team. Here it is in full:

Dear intrepid hunters, The Monster Hunter series will celebrate its 20th anniversary in March 2024. We on the Monster Hunter team would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of our players. We have only been able to reach this significant milestone thanks to your support.

In the first installment in 2004, players could wield five different weapons and set out from two settlements: Kokoto and Minegarde. Since then, the long journey over the past two decades has seen hunters traverse snowy mountains, the deep sea floor, ancient ruins, and undiscovered continents. We are absolutely overwhelmed by the love and enthusiasm you have all poured into the series over the years. Your valuable feedback and contributions have consistently aided us in adding user-tailored updates and developing even better gaming experiences with each new title.

Monster Hunter: World managed to resonate with people all over the world. Even though the pandemic prevented us from meeting with many of you directly, you have sent us so many warm messages online. We cannot thank all of you enough for all that you have given to the series.