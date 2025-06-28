Update: We've managed to club together another 11 games that we think look and feel much better on Switch 2 than they did on Switch 1.
To check those out, head to the bottom of this page and click on page 2 to see even more improved goodness!
One pleasant surprise of the Switch 2 launch, beyond the advertised upgrades — free and otherwise — to various Switch games, has been seeing how some Switch games that once struggled to hit their frame rate targets have gotten a nice boost on the new console.
It seems that Switch 1 games with unlocked frame rates are getting a largely untouted bump in the performance department, with games like the nigh-on unplayable Batman: Arkham Knight — which we called "one of the worst ports we've ever played" — now becoming a viable option on Switch 2. Loads times have also shot down for some titles. Result!
Here, we've collected 11 examples which have impressed us. Some were fairly miraculous on Switch to begin with, but Switch 2 is making a bunch of the bad ones good (or at least playably stable!) and some of the great ones shine brighter than ever. Let's jump in, in no particular order...
NL Staff Key - GL (Gavin Lane), OR (Ollie Reynolds), PJ (PJ O'Reilly), JN (Jim Norman), AH (Alana Hagues)
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (Switch)
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories! My god, I love this game. However, it was a bit of a mess, a bit of a *bunch of swear words* if i'm being honest, on Switch 1.
Back at the release, our review said, "From a technical perspective, the Switch port of Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories is an absolute mess. Narratively and artistically, however, it’s one of the most fascinating games in recent memory." Correct.
Now, though, thanks to Switch 2, from what I can see, the game runs flawlessly. And you need to play it. Now, I'm not gonna pretend I know exactly what the numbers are here, but if I had to guess, I'd say we're looking at an uncapped frame rate that's lifted the action right up to around the 60 mark. It feels great. It also looks much clearer. I think a replay is unavoidable. Sorry. - PJ
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Switch)
I fired Age of Calamity up and dove into one of the EX missions and...blimey. Essentially, it now has the performance you always wanted from the game. I played a mission and tried out the two-player splitscreen and didn't note a single dropped frame.
Granted, its original state, while hitchy, didn't massively affect my enjoyment of the game. Of course, I saw it — you couldn't miss it — but I still very much enjoyed my time with it (RSI notwithstanding).
Now, I'm not going to play through the entire thing hunting frame rate dips, but after firing it up again for the first time in several years, I'd absolutely consider it if the backlog didn't just have two dozen Switch 2 games piled on it! - GL
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Bayonetta 3 (Switch)
Bayonetta 3 is an incredibly ambitious, bombastic game that definitely struggled in places on Switch 1 as a result. It looks fuzzy when playing handheld and the accompanying frame rate rarely hits its 60fps target.
Moving over to Switch 2, the game still kind of looks like arse in handheld mode, and it'll likely take a proper 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' upgrade to change this. The frame rate, however, is now buttery-smooth throughout. There's not a single drop below 60fps, from what I've played, even during the busiest set pieces.
For me, the last mainline entry in PlatinumGames' flagship series has its downsides, but if performance was one of them for you, then you can feel comforted in the knowledge that this has been completely rectified for Switch 2. Oh, and load times are now much zippier, too. Nice. - OR
Batman: Arkham Knight (Switch eShop)
Booting this horiffic mess up for this article,...I'm now impressed? Sort of.
There's no doubting that the move to Switch 2 has benefitted Arkham Knight immensely with regards to its frame rate, which is now super smooth — even whilst driving Batman's car. I can't remember what it's called...the Bat Car? Anyway, you can barrel through the streets now and it's all good.
And so it goes in combat. It now feels very smooth, and even spinning the camera around Gotham City as you glide through the sky causes no stutters or anything. Miraculous. Or it would be if they could fix the resolution, which is rough in places.
However, if you only have this one way to play Arkham Knight — or it came in the Arkham Trilogy and you abandoned it — it's good to know this version now runs well enough, besides some fuzzy visuals. - PJ
BAKERU (Switch)
Oh, BAKERU is so lovely. If you haven't played this delightful little 3D platformer yet, then now is the perfect time to do so.
On Switch 1, Bakeru's frame rate was kind of all over the place at times. You could tell it was gunning for that 60fps sweet spot, but it never even came close to hitting it. On the Switch 2, it's a completely different story.
I felt like I was playing a remaster when I booted it up for the first time on Nintendo's new console. The frame rate is absolutely spot on, and it really helps elevate the incredible art design and animations. This is up there with some of Nintendo's best. Get on it. - OR
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (Switch)
I'm gonna be blunt now. I hated The Witcher 3 on Switch. I know, I know...it was a miracle port. Whatever. I couldn't handle the muddiness, the sluggishness, and the draw distance that gave me a headache outside of towns. It just wasn't viable for me. I'm a pig.
And so, I'm very pleased to announce that, having taken so poorly to The Switcher, the very same game on Switch 2 is one I'd happily go on a date with. I might even pay for the food. Switch 2 makes the game look night and day different. It's really crisp and clear and, even with all the graphical excisions, manages to look quite purdy, especially while galloping (unfettered by flailing frames) across the game's glorious countryside.
Yep, the frame rate feels slick as hell now, too. The Witcher has gone from struggling to run, to feeling as though it needs a bespoke patch to unleash its full powers on a machine that can handle it. For now, though, it's a bloody nice, free little boost. Ta. - PJ
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Switch)
I was super-hyped for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on Switch (massive Castlevania fan detected) and even decided to make that my platform of choice for the game.
Whilst it was okay, in a pinch, there was a big loss in terms of visual fidelity, and frame times were all over the place, leading to juddery, unsatisfying play. It just wasn't a great version of what is a great game, put simply. However, on Switch 2, any frame time issues have been sorted, with a fully solid lock to 30fps (yes it's not 60, but it's smooth and maybe we'll get a patch).
It's also just a much nicer game to sit down with, thanks to more responsive menu navigation and loading times that have been squashed right down to a breezy minimum. If the game had arrived on Switch like this, I probably wouldn't have double-dipped. Not bad! - OR
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)
Compared to other series entries, Pokémon Legends: Arceus wasn't quite as rage-inducingly bad in the performance department, but as highlighted by Alex in a recent live stream, the game is now rock-solid, stable 30fps for anybody playing on Switch 2.
Now, that's not to say that Arceus is some bastion of graphical prowess or anything, but if the frame rate drops bothered you before, they've been zapped on Switch 2. The Pokémon Company let everyone know that Scarlet & Violet were getting an update, but don't forget this winner, too. - GL
Comments 167
Placing a vote, seeing 100% of people voted for it, then seeing (1 vote).
Saints Row 3 runs at a consistent 60fps now, plays really well
I can't wait to give the witcher 3 a go on switch 2. While I do have it on pc which is obviously superior, having it in the go for longer journeys is fantastic. All one needs is a powerful powerbank and you're good to go
Monster Hunter Stories 2. Seemingly locked 60fps now, even in areas that were a slideshow before, and the game is still pretty sharp looking on the 1080p screen. It's pretty much a free, automatic remaster.
60fps Bakeru is a dream
Don't forget Brothership! It was ROUGH. Now I can gladly finish it.
This is so awesome. It's exciting to tackle my backlog with even better ways to play the games!
I'd love a Switch 2 version of the Witcher 3.
Reynatis and Trails into Reverie, Imo have best performance boosts, both games were fun on original but had frustrating load times plus bad FPS however on NS2 both games are really good.
Prodeus had pretty bad performance on the OG Switch but the Switch 2 it’s a locked 60 from what I can tell.
Was really hoping you would have covered Contra: Operation Galuga which was mostly dragged down by performance issues. Is it definitively better, before I double dip? It's on sale!
I tried all of them and they all work
Dying Light and Dragon's Dogma both seem to run at a stable frame rate. (I'm no Digital Foundary mind lol)
I’m hoping that by the time / if I get a Switch 2 they’ve updated Pikmin 4 to a) load faster, b) tone down the incessant interruptions and c) remove Colin.
Dragon quest builders 2 is one of the ones where its a massive improvement, The game manages to keep a MUCH more stable framerate in builds which would otherwise cause it to chug and manages to stay at the 60fps target a lot more.
on the subject of dragon quest while i havent tested it yet i hear that the HD-2D remake of 3 fixes the FPS drops on switch 2.
Has anyone tried GTA Trilogy on Switch 2 yet?
My entry for this list is Overlord Escape From Nazarick. It's a decent little metroidvania spin-off of the anime Overlord, but on Switch it never ran at 60, it always felt like an unlocked framerate that ran between 20 and 40.
I'm very pleased to say that even on my imported copy it runs at a full 60 with no drops.
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D is a nice and stable 30fps
Strangely enough, Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle is 60fps on Switch 2, while 30 fps on Switch.
Even No More Heroes 3 see a good bump.
And yes, play Bakeru, is great!
I hope some staff at Monolith have been working on Switch 2 updates for the Xenoblade series!
@BotGaiden Sadly, Contra OG still has a big input lag.
I'm surprised we've still not heard anything official about any of the Xenoblade games getting patched yet. The locked handheld resolutions looks pretty bad on the Switch 2's screen. Loading times are noticeably faster though, as expected.
Splatoon 3 also feels smoother. No frame rate stutters when you first enter the lobby, and much faster loading when booting the game up.
I've been mostly pleased with the Danganronpa games. 1 and 2 feel and look great, while V3 seems to be moooostly okay? It's not perfect - compared to on PS4 there are some obvious jagged edges on the sprites (especially obvious on Kaede), the backgrounds look muddy, and there seems to be some occasional off timing in the dialogue popping up - but it runs a lot better than it did.
Granted I haven't had the chance to check out the end of the game where the big problems were so I don't know how well that goes on the Switch 2.
SMT5, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and The Witcher 3 are the 3 games I most wish a Switch 2 edition will be released.
What about the Doom games? Anyone play them on Switch 2 and have feedback?
Harvestella looks like a new game with maximum resolution scaling and locked framerate. Dreamscaper is a drastic improvement with maximum resolution scaling even in performance mode (which is now locked at 60fps).
Is Antonblast running any better?
I'm thinking the writer didn't play Arkham Knight for more than 20 minutes because the game now crashes a lot. Also Age of Calamity does run but but looks at LEAST as worse visually as it did on Switch, I'd have to check the Switch to see if it looks worse. I know Xenoblade 2 actually looks worse visually on Switch 2.
@ButterySmooth30FPS OHHHHH I didn't even think about Dreamscaper. Good shout on that one.
Thanks for testing and telling us that these games have better performance on Switch 2 and also thanks to those mentioning additional games in the comments - happy to hear about most of these even personally considering that I already have them and even more so in the case of those like Bayonetta etc. that I haven't played yet (also Witcher 3, Disco Elysium etc., but I haven't got those yet if I recall correctly)!
@PepperMintRex Oooooh! Thats exciting.
Resident Evil 5 and 6 no mercy
I've heard that Minecraft is almost playable.
I've seen Arkham Knight described as the worst Switch port but to me that goes to WWE 2K18, which was an absolute mess but I still had some fun with it. Just out of interest I might see how it runs on Switch 2 if I can be bothered to download the sizeable file required even if you bought the cartridge.
@Jack_Goetz And its got an upgrade coming!
Trials of Mana (2020 remake) looks like a completely different game to me. It wasn't bad before but something about the display (not the framerate, more so the colors) is very much improved on Switch 2 along with either a locked or higher framerate too.
While many of us are hoping for a specific patch or Switch 2 edition, I'm happy with how the Xenoblade games perform on Switch 2.
@dartmonkey Ooo good article — could we maybe periodically keep it updated please? There are a fair tonne of games I've been holding out on because they apparently don't run great on Switch and I'd much prefer to play them handheld
I tried Legends Arceus but it looked horrible on 4k TV. Especially the Alabaster Icelands, it is snowy and unclear.
Hopefully it gets a true update but no way that is happening before Legends ZA.
Quick shout out to Spark the Electric Jester 3. It BARELY ran and pretty much never hit it's target of 30fps. Now it's locked at 30fps with no slow down or stutter. Obviously I'd prefer 60fps for a Sonic style game like this, but it still makes an arguably unplayable game very playable.
I'm just happy being able to play through Three Houses without minute long loading times anymore. Same with New Horizons, both games seem to have cut loading screens in half!
The Last Remnant is an amazing improvement. A remaster of the remaster. Looks sharp in the touch screen, and super smooth.
Bakeru is a good shout. Absolutely buttery smooth, and a joy to play.
Not sure how you can recommend Bloodstained though, still looks and plays like crap on the switch. Switch 2 has also introduced some awful graphical glitches on early section I played (Green and red dots along the bottom of the screen).
Looking forward to trying disaster report on next sale.
Xenoblade X had a “secret 60 fps” mode mentioned in the code. Has that game seen any boost?
Doom and Witcher III are the ones I’ve tested, and I can confirm that the impossible ports even got a lot better!
The lack of XCX DE on this list is astonishing. It runs so good on Switch 2 now.
Great article, really nice to get a reminder of some of the switch ports which were impressive that they could even launch.... But did run in a fairly sad state on the little console from 2017, switch 2 has pumped new life into my crazy large back catalog of switch games which I'm now super eager to look forward to playing due to the new hardware power.
Nice to hear Age of Calamity can detect the improved hardware and no longer struggles to run! I'll gladly play it at a stable framerate. I don't have high hopes it will get a free update but would love for it to run like Age of Imprisonment by the time I finish my playthrough of Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition!
Bloodstained feels much smoother on NS2 than the original.
@ShonenJump121 me too. No matter how impressive the fact that they got in on the switch, and yes the frame rate is stable now, but the textures still look terrible.
Batman Arkham Knight is not playable. Every time I’ve tried to play it, it freezes and then crashes. Also, Borderlands 3 has a weird graphical glitch now where multi-colored blocks appear on the right side of the screen. Definitely unplayable on Switch 2. I hope they fix these games, because I don’t play games on my regular Switch anymore.
@ShyGuy176 Yes and I can confirm it runs much, much smoother now, maxing out its framerate cap pretty much all of the time. I've only tried GTA III so far but the visuals also seem slightly enhanced. Hopefully others can confirm this but there's definitely a noticeable improvement compared to Switch 1.
I found Age of Calamity looked and ran worse on Switch 2, though I have only played it handheld. I hear docked it does feel and look better.
I have also played the three other Nintendo themed warriors game, Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition looks and runs great in handheld. It's issue of producing 1080p in handheld now works with the screen being 1080p.
Fire Emblem Warriors looked and ran decent as well handheld. Though I don't recall any major issues playing it on switch 1.
Currently replaying through Three Hopes though, and too seems solid with no dips or graphical hiccups.
Note my experience is purely comparing handheld experiences on both Switch 1 and 2.
Deadly Premonition 2 is such a technical mess, even Switch 2 can’t save it:
https://youtu.be/u6sgqb13CSk?si=QK2S3_wry7J87J3X
Can confirm, digital clock comes in at 4k120hz.
/s
Glad to hear Xcom 2 runs better, I'm such a huge tactical RPG fan, don't care about graphics at all, but the performance of this game completely ruined the experience for me. I know it doesn't affect the gameplay, but EVERY single action you take, looks like a slow slide show. It was the only game in the entire Switch existence I couldn't stand the performance.
That's coming from someone who was able to enjoy the pokemon games with no problem at all
@PJOReilly Ah yes! Tomorrow!
@Notsoavid Given how CD Project handled Cyberpunk, yeah I think Witcher 3 could look much better since it is just the Switch 1 version after all.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim runs like butter on Switch 2, even during crazy busy endgame battles.
My two big winners so far are Hellblade, which I could swear is loading in better textures, and LEGO City, whose load times have gone from unacceptably long to only moderately annoying. Finally being able to bump Sky up to max settings without massive frame rate drops is also nice. I was hoping Doom Eternal would look dramatically better, but while it is improved, I think the assets themselves took a bigger hit than those in Doom 2016.
Video kid.
Dead by daylight.
Road redemption
Soon I'm planning to try lego city undercover again, as I'm being the load times will be so much better than the olden days.
@DjinnFighter
Contra Operation Galuga having input lag issues is down to Unity engine.
It seems to be a universal issue with Unity games capped to 30 FPS, they have huge input delay. When modded to target 60 FPS, whether that's a modded Switch or emulators, that input lag disappears.
That's the general hope for 30 FPS capped Unity Games, get a Switch 2 update for 60 FPS support.
@AussieMcBucket It may sound stupid but this was such a major factor in my getting a switch 2 this early.
@tabris95
I think there’s a decent chance Feperd could add in a 60fps or unlocked mode if he gets enough requests, would be great to have as there is no PS5/XSX console ports of the game that probably would have been 60fps.
@RupeeClock Nah it's not because of Unity. It's possible to make 30FPS games with Unity without input delay.
@chriswashere313 make sure your hdr is set to compatible software only or its gonna make non hdr games look horrible
Still hoping for an update to XCX:DE...
Mario Kart live home circuit seems to have increased range. About 10 feet more as far as I can tell.
@Simu001 Not at all! I can't say I was counting on that initially, but now I'm excited to play a lot of older games. Plus, the bigger, better screen! And TV, for me.
@DjinnFighter I didn't particularly have any issues with Bakeru previously other than it not being a new Goemon game. 😢
@SilverM Noticed that about Mario+Rabbids too (and how unfortunately the sequel is still locked at 30fps)!
I wonder if these are being played digitally or physically.
@rmswriter I downloaded it to Switch 2 just to see how it ran and it was ok until I got to the bit when you can travel over the city, crashed pretty much every time I used the grappling hook. Deleted it and re-installed it and it seems to be ok now. Runs much better than on Switch 1 but the graphics are still pretty dodgy.
Had to get RIME on the list, runs well now. And what an ending to a game…
LOL, Troll and I.
Man, Disco Elysium. I loaded it up the other day to check and was met with a bug as soon as I talked to the lady outside the first door. Basically she left, then I examined the spot she was at and she spoke words, then everything softlocked. I'm scared to go back lol.
Why can’t I pick cities skylines! It runs so smooth now
My backlog is still too substantial to replay any games. But Witcher 3 is on it so I will be playing that on Switch 2
Am I just wrong about bloodstained just being a boring metroidvania, it isnt terrible and I completed the "secret" endings but the shards mechanic didnt work for me. Especially the water push thing that is needed is a random drop come on game...
Great article, especially for those of us too busy playing Mario Kart to test out our old Switch games!!! Does the original Hyrule Warriors get similar treatment to Age of Calamity? Because that’s one game I didn’t transfer over during the setup process due to how rough it plays and it’s considerable download size.
Gonna try Vampire Survivors on Switch 2 whenever I get it.
Ok, I'm no digital foundry and I haven't played much S1 games on S2 but (tested in handheld)
@Picola-Wicola Apparently it runs really well
Thank you for mentioning Bakeru! That game needs all of the exposure it can get! It's truly an unknown gem that few are aware of.
Any word on improvements for the Xenoblade games? I've always thought the dynamic resolution drops made the incredible landscapes look a little rough. I'd definitely pick up X if they bumped the resolution and frame rate.
@martynstuff oh cool thank you, I will redownload it, see how it looks.
@FredsBodyDouble I've only really tried out 2 but it does at least benefit from much quicker load times. First thing I did was fast travel to Mor Ardain and the grey floor / no NPCs thing lasted only for a split second, barely long enough to see it, instead of a few seconds like it usually does.
It bares noting that I was playing off a cartridge so probably wouldn't even be that much for a digital copy.
Disaster Report 4 is one of the funniest games I've ever played. I loved it from start to finish and went through it twice as a good and an evil character!
And honestly some Switch 1 games look loads better just by putting on Always On in the HDR settings on the Switch 2. Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeeze looks stunning and the colours really pop. Really like Splatoon 2 with it on too, plus Wind Waker/F-Zero GX on NSO. Definitely turn it off for the earlier NSO consoles though...!
Definitely should at least boot up Hyrule Warriors again.
Hard to believe how many first party games struggled on the Switch.
I loaded up Arceus Legends and it ran really bad. So I am not sure why it is on this list, maybe because I was in the town and you tested it elsewhere? My brother even made a comment how playing it for too long would give him a headache.
EDIT: I had a thought, and loaded up the Switch 2. Arceus was on the SD Card (the officially licensed Samsung Express card.) So I moved it to internal storage and it ran smooth. So it must be an SD Card thing.
I’m curious to try We Love Katamari when mine arrives. Perfectly playable as is but some art styles just deserve perfect clarity.
I hope Metroid Dread gets a specific update too before Prime 4 arrives.
Can anyone please check how Ys VIII and IX work on Switch 2??
They run and look pretty bad on the original...
Resident Evil 5 & 6. Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2. Red Faction Guerilla. All 60 fps on Switch 2
I was on a sonic kick, I figured since Nintendo didn’t pick me from the lottery and I had to deal with target, my lil payback was to finish my switch 1 off with sega games. Sonic superstars, generations and colors all load way faster and the cut scenes work better as well.
@Aki77 I tried it out last night, and it now plays perfectly. Even 6 person elimination chamber matches run smoothly!
Loving playing Switch games on Switch 2. It may be time to finally open my copy of Disaster Report. Need to pick up a copy of Bakeru. Thanks for this list!
No More Heroes 3 loading were a nightmare on Switch, but they're now non-existent on Switch 2! And Fire Emblem Three Hopes runs much smoother!
Honestly I was really impressed with Skyrim! You forget how much the resolution and frame rate dipped on the Switch 1 until you play it on the Switch 2. Just feels so much crisper and smoother. Load times are much improved, and you really feel the difference after an hour of play, since all the doors, dungeons and fast traveling add up.
Unfortunately Nier Automata did not transition well to the Switch 2. The sluggishly locked frame rate, muddy resolution and ugly textures all appear big and bad on the new 8" screen. Ah well. I'll still play it.
For some reason I can't pick Hello Kitty Island Adventure or Cult of the lamb in the poll which is what I was going to pick....
I guess some other ones which have had impressive boosts are: Mortal Kombat 11 and Monster Hunter stories 2
Wwe 2K18 is arguably the most improved game from which 1 to 2.
@Aki77 Check out YouTube vids of it. It’s literally a different game. Even the resolution looks better. I am kicking myself for getting rid of it.
Monster Hunter Stories 2 is actually worth the effort of playing it now. On switch 2 I'm pretty smooth
Glad to see that Hyrule Warriors can actually run now
Just as well off skipping Arkham Knight
For those who don’t know, WWE 2K18 is no longer complete dogwater when playing on Switch 2 😭
Games I've noticed had a nice upgrade, Resident evil 5 and 6 run sweet, Nier Automata, WWE Battlegrounds, Assassin's Creed Rogue and Astral Chain.
@Ulysses i was coming down here to say the same thing about skyrim. i’d actually never played it until a month ago. i was excited to see if the Switch 2 would introduce any changes and i’ve been pleasantly surprised by the improvements.
i’m surprised by nier though. that’s a game that would no doubt benefit from some extra switch 2 power
The more I think about it I think splitting the console/handheld for me ended up being far the worse. (It seems everything seems to play it safe a lot more and the end result is loads more 2nd rate ports vs exclusives).
Every game I tried that performed badly got a boost. I’ve yet to see a Switch 1 game have any issues, though I only have around 50 games.
Most noticeable for me were Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom / Links Awakening (there was something about the tilt shift graphical style and stuttering that made this feel awful to me before)
Bayonetta 3, Zelda: TotK in ultrahand, and a few other were also pretty big, though I tended not to but the third party games that performed even worse. Xenoblade 2 & 3 also feel much smoother.
Have been trying to go through some games that won't crash new hardware, lol. Tried DARKSIDERS 2 last night annnnnd.... The resolution has been bumped as has the frame rate, BUT the pacing is off. Very offputting. Here is hoping for a patch.
F1 Manager 24 has massively improved simulation times when skipping days, probably around half as long as before and without the animation stutters it used to cause. It hasn’t fixed weird things like images not loading, but it is absolutely worth checking on pretty much any strategy or sim game, because the raw increase in CPU horsepower should have made a difference to most of them.
Dave the diver loading has been slashed thank god
Has anyone tried the wonderful 101? I love the game and was disappointed the remaster on switch was inferior to other consoles. I booted it up last night and I swear it's running at 60fps and looks, well wonderful.
@abbyhitter Yeah, I think it's cause people want that 60 fps, especially since there's some programming code in the game to enable it.
@ShyGuy176
Much improved
https://youtu.be/oNpwz96QK34?si=lJawgAUBNTg_lDhz
https://youtu.be/cumw-Em-fFM?si=GdB3UeLKbHooqq5e
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
This reminds me of when the Xbox series X came out and 360 games like Sonic Generations were getting 60Fps and other games getting HDR support. It was like I have been saying in the early days of the console Nintendo should be patching games with improvements and then marketing them with a sale and trailer. They could sell so many more copies to people hungry for games on their new console.
Monster hunter stories 2 should have made this list
I need a boost for my animal crossing island, else no deal!
I really want to see how Ion Fury performs. The retro shooter. It had very big performance issues on Switch. It was locked to 30 but had many many drops.
Here's the interesting part. If you enter the Konami code, it unlocks the frame rate. I wonder if the Switch 2 could hit a locked 60 in the game that could barely reach 30 on Switch 1.
I used to, periodically, google around Reddit and other sites, in vain hope that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night would be "fixed" with new patches on Switch.
I hope that poor ports of that game and others (that are great games on other platforms) will get Switch 2 improvement updates. Developers, we still want those games!!!
I have ordered Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition to scratch my Zelda itch and hoping it runs awesome
Ashen is 60fps now, which is kinda crazy as it’s capped to 30fps on Xbox Series X!
Panzer Dragoon Remake runs significantly better too. You no longer need to engage performance mode to reach 60fps.
Tinykin and A Hat In Time are still locked to 30fps but perform significantly better and load much faster.
Are you sure you've tried Disco Elysium and Bloodstained????? I have tried 3 days in a row following the S2 console release and the games ran as bad as on S1, even worse for Disco Elysium. I'll try again tonight just in case. I can confirm that TW3 runs better, and all the musous (apart from Fate Samurai Remnant) run at perfect 60 fps. Ones you should also check out Guys are the 2 Monster Hunter Stories that are now running flawlessly. It is a giant gap, especially for MHS 2 which was all over the place in villages and open areas. Also, Captain Tsubasa is now running flawlessly too and its biggest issue (super slow and laggy menus) has been completely fixed. A last one: Disgaea 7 now runs at perfect 60 fps in graphics mode.
@N00BiSH locked 60 FPS on Switch 2, the only issue I noticed is that sometimes the afterimage effect is not showing up when doing the Atomic Bomb (the move where Anton slams down to the ground with his face)
@YoshiTails Hyrule Warriors is 1080p 60fps across both docked and handheld (handheld previously ran it at 1080p 30fps with some slowdown), but cutscenes are still 30fps (which has always been the case across all versions).
This is great, but I hope we’ll continue to see Switch 2 patches to unleash the performance and resolution of Switch 1 titles. It’s been great for the games that have received them so far.
The physical version of Bloodstained still runs very poorly on SW2, not sure if that makes a difference but it’s still terrible.
@davowayman Yes, it’s a flawless 1080p 60 docked now, huge improvement over SW1’s frame rate!
@purple_shyguy Contra code works perfectly, it’s a locked 60 now!
@Dreamcaster-X That exactly what I've seen too for Bloodstained.
Hey! Bayo and Bloodstained that's neat, I might give these a go. I was wondering also if someone had tried Astral Chain, which to be honest did not have any particular issue but I'm still curious to see how it runs.
I haven't had a chance to test it for myself, but I've heard Spyro Reignited Trilogy runs much better and even looks a lot better.
I tested out SpongeBob Rehydrated and A Hat in Time. Rehydrated had higher-res textures that didn't take forever to load in, and I didn't notice any framerate issues anymore like in Sand Mountain. There's still tons of pop-in, though, disappointingly. A Hat in Time seemed pretty much the same. Maybe not as many framerate issues, but i did still notice some stuttering.
Crash N. Sane Trilogy looks the same, but at least I didn't have any issues running the game on Switch 2 as others seemingly have.
I want to test out Fall Guys and Disney Speedstorm to see if the menus load up faster like they do in Fortnite. It's really annoying when you have lag just trying to navigate the UI.
@ShyGuy176 yes, all 3 have improved and locked frame rates now. Everything is very smooth.
Is Team Sonic racing 60fps on Switch 2?
@Moonlessky Thank you for the heads up.
Arceus had some pretty atrocious world geometry pop-in on NS1, has that changed too?
Crash Bandicoot Racing has much shorter loadtimes on Switch 2. They seemed to go on forever on Switch 1.
Can anybody tell me about Metal Gear Solid Collection on Switch 2?
Game is on sale in Europe now.
@TrogdorTheBurninator I don’t play the game myself, but I was blown away by how smooth it was watching my kids play it on Switch 2 compared to Switch 1.
@Athropos Yeah. Even without a patch the Xenoblade games run a lot better. But the caps they put to keep performance stable are holding it back. Just a free update to tweek the caps would do wonders.
Anyone try little nightmares? The load times were absolutely atrocious on switch 1 but somehow I powered through and beat it. Honestly made me hate the game how long you had to wait between deaths. I don’t even want to play it again I’m just curious lol
@Simu001 I played Witcher 3 handheld today for 6-7 hours before getting any battery warning. It looks spectacular on the LCD.
@Joe11 6 hours? Then it seems.that switch 2 games are drainign the battery fairly quickly which makes sense. Welp looks like weekend is set😂
I love how everyone else is talking about graphical stuff, but we Mega Man fans are just chilling with our pixels, playing the games ye olde way
The Plucky Squire runs much better on Switch 2.. (Compared to Switch 1 around lunch date)
I was hoping Subnautica would get a boost. But it plays just as bad as it did on Switch 1. I hope they add a patch. I'd even pay for the upgrade dammit!
@SupDan
Well thats a dramatic oversell, it was fine.
@Rosona
To me it really wasn't. You know what else I've noticed while playing it on Switch 2? There was input lag on Switch, and a lot of it.
Does anyone know if the Crash and Spyro trilogies run better on Switch 2? Load times on Switch have always been PAINFUL
I bought Nier Automata with Switch 2 but I discovered it’s not on the compatibility list, can you tell me if it will be worked on soon? Thx
@ShonenJump121 basically not really relevant because Witcher 3 wasn't developed or optimized for switch 2 whereas cyberpunk was. for example textures are not going to be native resolution for handheld even if dynamic resolution is not going to be employed anymore due to the more powerful silicon.
@Ultra128 Hi there!
Last time I checked the compatibility list, it said Nier has "some start up issues" (iirc). But I have the game on cart and it worked great when I booted up. Some folks have said the game crashes after a while, but in short sessions, it's working great for me at the moment.
Hope it helps!
I would like to add Doom Eternal & Risk of Rain 2. Huge improvements to frame rate and resolution. ROR2 is actually playable now in later stages.
Still no monster hunter stories 2!!! Can't believe it, its night and day performance wise
@joeyflannel they both now run at a stable 30 FPS and the load times are way shorter, Spyro even looks a bit sharper thanks to it hitting it's resolution cap more consistently than on Switch 1, there is more grass too if that matters to you (I don't how or why but there is more grass on Switch 2)
Wwe 2k18 is easily the best switch 1 to switch 2 performance fix. Unquestionable imho.
Has anyone tried Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection on the Switch 2?
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series got a good boost, both games there targeted 60 FPS on Switch 1 but never hit it, now they both run smooth with no frame drops
Enter the Gungeon also now runs at a solid 60 FPS in the "Beauty" mode
Here's one: I bought Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair off the glowing review you guys gave it, but the load times were so excessive I put the game down after about two levels
That's not really a problem anymore, and now I'm having a great time with it.
The game looks pixely and low-res handheld now, but it's definitely a trade-off I'm willing to make
An update now that I have spent 140 hours and completed all three stories for Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes. Game has no frame drops and looks fantastic in handheld on Switch 2.
HOWEVER, the game crashes fairly often, freezing when loading, or in some instances during cutscenes requiring to force close the game. Just make sure you have a couple save slots and save regularly as can be annoying having to repeat battles because the game fancied freezing in the cutscene after victory.
@PJOReilly Did you have any similar issues if you did end up putting some decent time into the game again? It seemed to occur more often early in the story campaigns, likely due to more loading screens and cutscenes.
@Neckcrane Oh, ill need to check these out again!
Hoping for some free updates for the Xenoblade games. At this point, I'd love the "hidden 60 fps mode" to be available on Switch 2. I'd never pay for a Switch 2 Edition of XC2 because that game was enough to suffer through once, but I am beyond psyched for MonolithSoft's eventual next game. Their gamemaking skills and creativity plus very capable hardware is, I believe, going to blow people's minds.
@Nessmissesmum We'll be adding more so ill make sure to take a look at this one!
@XenoShaun Ive only played it for a few hours on Switch 2 but no, no crashes. Not yet!
Has anyone tried Afterimage? I really want to see if that game got a performance boost. I don't have a Switch 2 and probably won't until later this year.
Watched a few videos showing the Crysis Trilogy running noticeably better on SW2. Loading them up now.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...