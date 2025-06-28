Update: We've managed to club together another 11 games that we think look and feel much better on Switch 2 than they did on Switch 1.

To check those out, head to the bottom of this page and click on page 2 to see even more improved goodness!



One pleasant surprise of the Switch 2 launch, beyond the advertised upgrades — free and otherwise — to various Switch games, has been seeing how some Switch games that once struggled to hit their frame rate targets have gotten a nice boost on the new console.

It seems that Switch 1 games with unlocked frame rates are getting a largely untouted bump in the performance department, with games like the nigh-on unplayable Batman: Arkham Knight — which we called "one of the worst ports we've ever played" — now becoming a viable option on Switch 2. Loads times have also shot down for some titles. Result!

Here, we've collected 11 examples which have impressed us. Some were fairly miraculous on Switch to begin with, but Switch 2 is making a bunch of the bad ones good (or at least playably stable!) and some of the great ones shine brighter than ever. Let's jump in, in no particular order...

NL Staff Key - GL (Gavin Lane), OR (Ollie Reynolds), PJ (PJ O'Reilly), JN (Jim Norman), AH (Alana Hagues)