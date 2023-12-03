Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Although the 3DS eShop has shut down, third-party and indie developers are still showing their support for Nintendo's past-generation portable system. One, in particular, is developer William Kage, who announced a free DLC expansion for Fragrant Story earlier this year.

Now in an update, this DLC expansion Papaya's Path has today been made available. It bumps the game up to Version 1.2.

This free expansion comes packed with multiple new story campaigns, voiced cutscenes, new challenge battles, new characters, abilities and gear, new enemies, bosses and terrain, a worldmap, expanded soundtrack and more.

There also be another small run of physical copies, which will be released in January 2024. A physical strategy guide has also been confirmed for the same date, and will include over 100 pages of full colour, loaded with exclusive artwork.