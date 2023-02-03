Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last year in April, a new 3DS 16-bit tactical RPG game known as Fragrant Story was released. It's one of the few physical releases on the handheld in recent years and is also likely to be one of the last.

With the 3DS eShop closure on the horizon, the developer William Kage is now using the remaining time to pump out a few updates. The first "small patch" (Version 1.1) - out today - increases the currency reward payout and an ability's duration.

This will be followed by a larger patch (Version 1.2) in the form of a free DLC expansion known as Papaya's Path. This next update is apparently aiming to arrive before the eShop closure date of 27th March and will also be available to download from the 3DS servers beyond this date.