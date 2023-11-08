Nintendo and Sony may not have the best history, but it seems they'll be teaming up for a live-action Legend of Zelda movie.

Yes, in case you somehow missed it, Miyamoto recently took control of Nintendo's social channels and announced a Zelda movie project had been in the works for "many years" now. There's still a lot to take in here, and one thing you might not have realised just yet is Sony is actually involved.

Nintendo's old rival responsible for the PlayStation and most recently the PS5 will be helping out, with Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. co-financing the film, although "more than 50%" is financed by Nintendo. The worldwide theatrical distribution of the movie will also be handled by Sony.

Sony Pictures is known for its work on movies like Uncharted, Morbius and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with the producer on these same movies, Avi Arad, also involved. And Wes Ball (Maze Runner trilogy) will direct. You can learn more about what to expect from this upcoming film in our previous story here on Nintendo Life: