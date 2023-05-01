If there's one voice that always sticks out from the rest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it's got to be Princess Zelda's. Since 2017 it's been done by the talented Patricia Summersett, and she's now officially confirmed she's back in Link's new adventure.

As part of this exciting news, she's uploaded a brief video message on social media, mentioning how thrilled she is to be back while thanking Nintendo and the team at NoA, and couldn't wait for Tears of the Kingdom's release date.

Patricia Summersett: I’ve been given the thumbs up by Nintendo to confirm that I am reprising my role as Princess Zelda in Legend of #Zelda: #TearsoftheKingdom. I’m obviously beyond thrilled to be back (Thank you Nintendo) and looking forward to May 12th!

Thank you @Nintendo and the wonderful team at @NintendoAmerica. The adult in me is honoured and the child in me is basically just hot-footed flipping out right now.

If you don't think you've heard Patricia as Zelda in the new game just yet, perhaps go back and listen to the latest batch of official trailers. You should be able to hear her throughout these videos while asking Link to find her.

Summersett's confirmation follows on from Matthew Mercer (known as Cole Cassidy in Overwatch and Chrom in Fire Emblem ) revealing himself as the voice of Ganondorf last month.