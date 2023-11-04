Well, if you weren't already convinced, the new Mario and Luigi actor Kevin Afghani has now confirmed he's also the voice of Wario. In a brief update on social media, he did a little bit of Wario role play, while mentioning how he was going back to the game he's in WarioWare: Move It! on Switch.





Will he voice Waluigi? It’s a huge possibility! There it is, Kevin’s voiced Mario, Luigi, and now Wario!Will he voice Waluigi? It’s a huge possibility! https://t.co/zvB79yGdBJ November 4, 2023

This quick update follows a glimpse of the credits in the new WarioWare earlier this week, which places Afghani at the very top of the "voice" page. And as you can see, it's already got some Nintendo fans on social media speculating if he'll be handling the voice of Waluigi as well (it seems highly likely at this point).

Afghani officially replaces Charles Martinet as Wario, who announced he would be stepping down from the role earlier this year to take up the role of Mario ambassador. Martinet was also the voice of several other Mario characters during his career as Mario including Waluigi and the baby versions of the characters.

Before Super Mario and Wario, Afghani's most famous role was Arnold in Genshin Impact, an event-exclusive NPC. And while he's appeared in both the new WarioWare and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo has already confirmed the re-release of Luigi's Mansion 2 will include Charles Martinet, when it arrives in 2024.