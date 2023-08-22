Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In case you missed it, Nintendo has announced Charles Martinet - the legendary voice of Mario - is "stepping back from recording" and will instead take up the new role of Mario Ambassador.

Following this news, it was confirmed Martinet would not be voicing the iconic video game mascot in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and now it's also been confirmed he won't be voicing his arch-rival Wario in the upcoming title WarioWare: Move It!, due out on Switch this November.

Nintendo World Report reached out to Nintendo to ask about other "other Mario universe projects" and this was the reply:

Nintendo: "While Charles is not involved in Super Mario Bros. Wonder or WarioWare: Move It!, we're excited to honor his legacy and contributions, including looking ahead to what he'll be doing as a Mario Ambassador. For the upcoming HD re-release of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, as it is a re-release, Charles’s voice will appear in the game."

So as you can see, Charles won't be in Wonder or Move It! but will return in Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, when it arrives in 2024, as it's a re-release of the second game dating back to the 3DS era.