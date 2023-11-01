Wario's new voice actor for WarioWare: Move It! seems to have been confirmed and the answer is just as we all expected.

Yes, it looks like the new voice of Mario and Luigi, Kevin Afghani, is also voicing Wario — at least, that is the most obvious conclusion having taken a look at the game's credits. You see, much like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Move It's credits do not list the characters alongside the voice actors, but seeing Afghani's name at the top of the list makes for a pretty obvious conclusion, if you ask us.

The legendary Charles Martinet voiced Mario, Luigi, Wario and Waluigi before stepping out of the limelight earlier this year, so we would expect Afghani to follow suit and voice the full quartet once the man in purple steps onto the scene, though only time will tell on that one.

In typical WarioWare style, the game's credits also list each person's favourite food shortly after their name, and because we know that you are just dying to find out, Afghani's is sushi. Hey, every day is a school day.

If you want to get an idea of what Wario's new voice sounds like compared to his original, the following video from GameXplain provides a good comparison: