The legendary voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, has admitted during a recent GalaxyCon Austin panel in the US that he doesn't actually know what exactly his new role as "Mario ambassador" involves. And although he's entering a new chapter, he's apparently "not retired" yet.

After Nintendo announced this "brand-new" position for Martinet last month, the famous voice actor has revealed he'll be learning more about it in the "future", just like everyone else:

"I am now, you might have seen the news, I'm a Mario Ambassador, I don't know what that is yet, I'm not retired as it were, but I'm an ambassador and as we step forward into the future I will learn, we'll all learn what exactly that is but in the meantime...I'm always an ambassador of Nintendo and Mario and all of these events because I just cherish every moment of it, and I hope your love of the games continues and grows the way mine does, so thank you so much."

After this, Martinet told the audience not to ask him questions about this new role - reiterating how he doesn't know "anything about it". According to Nintendo's original announcement, Martinet will appear in a special video message alongside Shigeru Miyamoto in the near future, so hopefully, it will be a bit clearer by then.

As for upcoming projects like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and WarioWare Move It!, it's been confirmed Martinet is "not involved" in these projects. However, he will return in Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon on the Switch as it's a re-release. Outside of Mario, Martinet has appeared in some other recent VA projects like last year's Dragon Ball Super movie, Super Hero.