Next month sees the release of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince on the Nintendo Switch and in the lead-up to this new monster battler, Square Enix has uploaded an introduction trailer.

In case you've missed previous updates on this one, it's not your average Dragon Quest game. Instead of directly fighting opponents, you take on the role of an aspiring monster wrangler named Psaro who is out for revenge.

A Switch eShop demo is also available to download right now if you want to test out the game ahead of its December 1st launch.