More details have been released about Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - the next entry in the monster battle spin-off series, coming to the Nintendo Switch this December.

If you are planning to pick this one up, it's been revealed there will only be "one save slot per Switch account". Noisy Pixel has apparently been told this by a Square Enix rep. Here's exactly what the developer and publisher had to say:

“Players can use multiple accounts on 1 Switch, and each account on that Switch gets one save slot. To play against each other online, each player needs to have their own copy of the game.”

So just to clarify you can still play the game with "multiple accounts" on the one system, but each user has only has one save slot in the game. And to play against each other online, each person will need a copy of the game. It's obviously not a huge deal, but it may still disappoint some players.

