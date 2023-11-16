Just last week, Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder was officially the "fastest-selling" Super Mario game ever released.

It's also had an outstanding start in a number of different countries, with success in locations like Japan and the UK. Now, to add to this, Circana (formerly NPD) industry analyst Mat Piscatella has shared some details about the game's October launch in the US.

It's placed just underneath Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in the "top 20 best-selling premium games" in second place and is followed by Assassin's Creed Mirage in third spot. Piscatella further notes how Mario Wonder is the 21st best-selling game so far this year in this location:



"Super Mario Bros. Wonder debuted as the #2 best-selling game of October 2023. It currently ranks as the 21st best-selling game of 2023 year-to-date (note: digital sales for Nintendo published titles are not inluded in the title sales ranking charts)."

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was released on 20th October, the same day as Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Some other titles that made it into the top 20 best-selling games list in the month of October included EA Sports FC 24 in 5th place, Mortal Kombat 1 in 6th, and Sonic Superstars in 9th place.

Earlier this week, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has also been nominated for The Game Awards 2023 "Game of the Year" award. It will go up against The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Spider-Man 2 and other titles like Baldur's Gate 3.