The nominations have been officially announced for Geoff Keighley's night of razzle-dazzle, The Game Awards, which this year will take place on 7th December.

Of course, the category on everyone's mind is the prestigious Game of the Year, which this time sees two Nintendo games in the running for top prize. Yes, both The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder have received a nomination for GOTY — way to go, Nintendo!

The remaining four games that make up the nominations for GOTY are Alan Wake II, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Resident Evil 4. We will have to wait and see which walks away with the award, but talk about a stacked competition...





Vote now:



Tune in December 7 to see who wins! Here are your six nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards Vote now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS Tune in December 7 to see who wins! pic.twitter.com/pR8S3ZExJW November 13, 2023

Aside from a nomination in the GOTY category, both TOTK and Mario Wonder have picked up a further four nominations each. Link's latest can also be found nominated in Game Direction, Art Direction, Score & Music and Action / Adventure categories, while Wonder lands noms in Game Direction, Art Direction, Family Game and Multiplayer Game too.

But that's not all for Nintendo! The company dominates the Best Strategy / Sim category this year with Pikmin 4, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Fire Emblem Engage all in the running, Pikmin 4 can also be spotted in the Family category, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie is up for Best Adaptation. Wowie Zowie, indeed.

You can find the full list of nominees in all categories and place your votes on the official Game Awards website, which also sees shoutouts for the likes of Dave The Diver, Sea of Stars, Dredge and more of our Switch favourites. Alternatively, you can watch Keighley himself make the nominee announcements in the following video:





Vote now:



Timestamps:

0:00 - Introduction

0:57 - Performance

1:23 - Ongoing Game

1:34 - Multiplayer

1:48 - Art Direction

2:01 - Score & Music

2:23 - Audio Design… Here are all your nominees for #TheGameAwards 2023, streaming live on Thursday December 7.Vote now: https://t.co/qgMuQxJGy0 Timestamps:0:00 - Introduction0:57 - Performance1:23 - Ongoing Game1:34 - Multiplayer1:48 - Art Direction2:01 - Score & Music2:23 - Audio Design… pic.twitter.com/6eZHr0EgV5 November 13, 2023

What do you make of this year's GOTY nominees? Do you think Nintendo stands a chance of taking home the top prize? Let us know in the comments.