The nominations have been officially announced for Geoff Keighley's night of razzle-dazzle, The Game Awards, which this year will take place on 7th December.
Of course, the category on everyone's mind is the prestigious Game of the Year, which this time sees two Nintendo games in the running for top prize. Yes, both The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder have received a nomination for GOTY — way to go, Nintendo!
The remaining four games that make up the nominations for GOTY are Alan Wake II, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Resident Evil 4. We will have to wait and see which walks away with the award, but talk about a stacked competition...
Aside from a nomination in the GOTY category, both TOTK and Mario Wonder have picked up a further four nominations each. Link's latest can also be found nominated in Game Direction, Art Direction, Score & Music and Action / Adventure categories, while Wonder lands noms in Game Direction, Art Direction, Family Game and Multiplayer Game too.
But that's not all for Nintendo! The company dominates the Best Strategy / Sim category this year with Pikmin 4, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Fire Emblem Engage all in the running, Pikmin 4 can also be spotted in the Family category, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie is up for Best Adaptation. Wowie Zowie, indeed.
You can find the full list of nominees in all categories and place your votes on the official Game Awards website, which also sees shoutouts for the likes of Dave The Diver, Sea of Stars, Dredge and more of our Switch favourites. Alternatively, you can watch Keighley himself make the nominee announcements in the following video:
What do you make of this year's GOTY nominees? Do you think Nintendo stands a chance of taking home the top prize? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 19
It’s probably between Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 but man, I’ve somehow ended up in a year where I haven’t played a single one of the GOTY nominations.
Congratulations on the nominations! Both critically acclaimed games. I am sure the dev teams are proud of their work. Hope ToTK wins.
All the GotY winners for the Game Awards except Dragon Age Inquisition (2014) were released in the 1st half of the year. Seeing as the only nominees in the 1st half of the year this time are RE4 Remake and TotK, I think TotK will win.
Happy to see both games get a nomination! Can’t wait for neither of them to win and for Geoff Keighley to award it to Spider-Man 2 because we all know this show is just an excuse for Sony to pay them off and look as good as possible.
Can't believe Gollum didn't make it
Previously, I had given up the 2D series with those boring "New" Super Mario games but I'm full glad I gave Wonder a chance and in turn it let me feel what I felt when I played video games as a kid.
That said, it's hard to imagine it topping these behemoths competing with it. Hopefully ToTK takes the award home
RE 4 is my GOTY but it’s epic to see a 2D platformer in the running.
Odd that you didn't mention any of the other actual Nintendo nominations. Pikmin 4 is probably a lock for best strategy game
Already voted for Tears, hope it sweeps! Sad there isn’t a section for remakes/remasters anymore since I would’ve voted for Prime Remastered. Also when is player’s choice open again?
So I haven't actually played Baldur's Gate, but it is REALLY hard to imagine it surpasses TOTK. TOTK is just, by far, the greatest game ever made for me. I have over 160 hours in it and barely even scratched the surface of Ultrahand. It is just so big and has so many possibilities, and I think it probably deserves GOTY. If something else actually wins, that will be a game I will definitely have to try out.
@PikaPhantom might be that they are writing a different article, I think
Congrats for both amazing games
Good! Mario's one amazing game.. I've got half a mind of replaying that, even though I just finished it, lol!
Zelda doesn't really deserve it though. It's a decent game... for basically Breath of the Wild 1.5.
Zelda and Mario both nominated for Game of the Year? What year is it, 2017?
I hope Mario wins this time.
I could see Mario taking the prize elsewhere, but Zelda and Baldur's Gate 3 line up better with what I expect from TGA. Though Tears of the Kingdom might have a hard time just because its the sequel to a game that already swept the awards in its year, and it'll likely be competing with Mario for votes more than the other games.
Sam Lake showing up on every Jeff event the past year really worked for Alan Wake2
It's only really between TotK and BG3. Those were on a different level in terms of acclaim.
Expecting BG3 to win, but I'll deeply enjoy it if TotK edges it out, if only because of the sheer salty anger that will erupt as a result.
It was also a pretty good game, I suppose, although I'm one of those weirdos who most enjoyed Fire Emblem Engage this year.
this lineup confirms that we had an incredible year that kind of feels like a sequle to 2017. I am glad we got so many masterpieces but I'm a little disappointed that FR got snubbed it may have my most favirote moment in gaming ever when you see the real world before the expirment that started everything
Sadly RE4 is basically filler because it’s a remake but the other 5 have a chance totk and bg3 more than the others
