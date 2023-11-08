Nintendo's latest 2D platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder only debuted on the Switch last month and it's already a huge success.

Nintendo's latest financial results reveal the title was able to shift 4.3 million units globally in just two weeks, making it the "biggest release" and "fastest-selling" Super Mario-related title.

"Super Mario related titles also tend to sell consistently over a long period of time. We anticipate this title will be an appealing choice for consumers during the upcoming holiday season and will continue to sell next year onwards as well."

Nintendo does mention in a footnote how this data is apparently limited to titles released for "Wii and Nintendo DS onwards", when software sell-through data collection began.

A follow up slide also notes how even more new "Super Mario related titles" are set to release on the Nintendo Switch in the near future - referencing Super Mario RPG, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Mario Vs Donkey Kong and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

If you haven't played Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch yet, it's well worth a look: