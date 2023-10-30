This week's UK boxed charts are in and it has once again been a tight competition at the top of the pack.
Despite picking up the silver medal in its debut chart appearance, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has managed to jump ahead of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 this time around and lands in first place. As word continues to spread, we can see the Flower Kingdom's latest sticking around in the charts for a while.
Elsewhere, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has snuck into the charts at number four, with the majority of sales coming from the PS5 (74%) compared to the Switch and Xbox Series (19% and 7% respectively). Sonic Superstars has slowed down considerably this week, dropping from fourth to 15th, though the sales continue to fall in favour of the Switch (Nintendo takes 55%, PS5 on 27%, Xbox Series gets 11% and PS4 with 6%).
Finally, those curious to see how the latest from the world of Pokémon is doing will find themselves having to scroll a fair bit, as Detective Pikachu Returns continues to drop in the rankings and this time winds up at number 38 — oof.
With that chit-chat out of the way, let's take a look at the UK's top 40 in full...
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
2
|1
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
1
|2
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
3
|3
|
EA Sports FC 24
|
-
|4
|Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
|
5
|
5
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
6
|
6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
-
|
7
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
8
|8
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
10
|9
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
9
|10
|
Minecraft
|
16
|11
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
12
|12
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
19
|13
|Street Fighter 6
|
17
|14
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
4
|15
|Sonic Superstars
|
25
|16
|Resident Evil 4
|
15
|17
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|18
|Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures
|
7
|19
|Red Dead Redemption
|
13
|20
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
14
|21
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
28
|22
|
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
11
|23
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
23
|24
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
22
|25
|It Takes Two
|
20
|26
|The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
|
21
|27
|
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
-
|28
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
24
|29
|Fortnite Transformers Pack
|
30
|30
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|
-
|31
|Sonic Origins Plus
|
39
|32
|30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1
|
-
|33
|Dead Island 2
|
34
|34
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
29
|35
|The Crew Motorfest
|
-
|36
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|
31
|37
|F1 23
|
26
|38
|
Detective Pikachu Returns
|
-
|39
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|
-
|40
|Gotham Knights
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you grab any of this week's new releases? Let us know what you make of the latest charts in the comments below.
Wahoooo.A long haul stayer. I know some people were a bit 'is that all?" from the first week, but Mario games tend to live on the charts for years.
Great to see Mario Wonder #1. I beat it Saturday night and it's such a great game.
Just like last week, could you provide the retail sales split for the different versions of EA Sports FC 24 as well?
This was an absolute cert for week 2 👌 Great to see Mario at Wonder One 🙃
Really enjoying MW and well deserved being in top spot.
Very happy for Mario. The game just wants you to have fun. I am also enjoying Detective Pikachu Returns alot. And Sonic Superstars was a good time.
Hopefully Sonic sold enough. I like 2D Sonic.
Question, do they count the dual platform Xbox One/Series releases as Xbox Series? Since I'm playing Sonic Superstars on my Xbox One.
Not surprising at all but still, love to see it and absolutely deserved in my opinion as I've just completed World 2 and so far Wonder is really, really good!
Well, at least Spider-Man 2 was game of the year for a week.
Unsurprisingly, Mario has LEGS. Not even an arachnid has more legs than our portly neighbourhood plumber man.
I imagine he’ll be merrily bounding around the Top 5 until at least Christmas.
Sonic’s legs, however…
Well, unfortunately he didn’t quite attain these towering heights.
Awesome I think this will probably hold up, like NSMBWii, I think Wonder will probably be a big game for Black Friday and Christmas.
Plus the usual evergreen sales for being Mario.
Very well deserved!
Both games are great but 2D Mario really needed a win.😅
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventure was on number 18 ?? 😯
That was a great surprise to see Barbie franchise is still a thing in UK. 😀
