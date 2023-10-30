This week's UK boxed charts are in and it has once again been a tight competition at the top of the pack.

Despite picking up the silver medal in its debut chart appearance, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has managed to jump ahead of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 this time around and lands in first place. As word continues to spread, we can see the Flower Kingdom's latest sticking around in the charts for a while.

Elsewhere, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has snuck into the charts at number four, with the majority of sales coming from the PS5 (74%) compared to the Switch and Xbox Series (19% and 7% respectively). Sonic Superstars has slowed down considerably this week, dropping from fourth to 15th, though the sales continue to fall in favour of the Switch (Nintendo takes 55%, PS5 on 27%, Xbox Series gets 11% and PS4 with 6%).

Finally, those curious to see how the latest from the world of Pokémon is doing will find themselves having to scroll a fair bit, as Detective Pikachu Returns continues to drop in the rankings and this time winds up at number 38 — oof.

With that chit-chat out of the way, let's take a look at the UK's top 40 in full...

Last Week This Week Game 2 1 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 1 2 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 3 3 EA Sports FC 24 - 4 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 5 5 Assassin's Creed Mirage 6 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 7 EA Sports UFC 5 8 8 Hogwarts Legacy 10 9 Nintendo Switch Sports 9 10 Minecraft 16 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 12 12 Grand Theft Auto V 19 13 Street Fighter 6 17 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 4 15 Sonic Superstars 25 16 Resident Evil 4 15 17 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures 7 19 Red Dead Redemption 13 20 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 14 21 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 28 22 LEGO Harry Potter Collection 11 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 23 24 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 22 25 It Takes Two 20 26 The Grinch: Christmas Adventures 21 27 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - 28 Red Dead Redemption 2 24 29 Fortnite Transformers Pack 30 30 Mortal Kombat 1 - 31 Sonic Origins Plus 39 32 30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1 - 33 Dead Island 2 34 34 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 29 35 The Crew Motorfest - 36 Just Dance 2024 Edition 31 37 F1 23 26 38 Detective Pikachu Returns - 39 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - 40 Gotham Knights

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you grab any of this week's new releases? Let us know what you make of the latest charts in the comments below.