Super Mario Bros. Wonder
This week's UK boxed charts are in and it has once again been a tight competition at the top of the pack.

Despite picking up the silver medal in its debut chart appearance, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has managed to jump ahead of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 this time around and lands in first place. As word continues to spread, we can see the Flower Kingdom's latest sticking around in the charts for a while.

Elsewhere, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has snuck into the charts at number four, with the majority of sales coming from the PS5 (74%) compared to the Switch and Xbox Series (19% and 7% respectively). Sonic Superstars has slowed down considerably this week, dropping from fourth to 15th, though the sales continue to fall in favour of the Switch (Nintendo takes 55%, PS5 on 27%, Xbox Series gets 11% and PS4 with 6%).

Finally, those curious to see how the latest from the world of Pokémon is doing will find themselves having to scroll a fair bit, as Detective Pikachu Returns continues to drop in the rankings and this time winds up at number 38 — oof.

With that chit-chat out of the way, let's take a look at the UK's top 40 in full...

Last Week This Week Game

2

 1 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

1

 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

3

 3

EA Sports FC 24

-

 4 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

5

5

Assassin's Creed Mirage

6

6

 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

-

7

EA Sports UFC 5

8

 8 Hogwarts Legacy

10

 9 Nintendo Switch Sports

9

 10

Minecraft

16

 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

12

 12 Grand Theft Auto V

19

 13 Street Fighter 6

17

 14

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4

 15 Sonic Superstars

25

 16 Resident Evil 4

15

 17

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 18 Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures

7

 19 Red Dead Redemption

13

 20 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

14

 21 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

28

 22

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

11

 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

23

 24 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

22

 25 It Takes Two

20

 26 The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

21

 27

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

-

 28 Red Dead Redemption 2

24

 29 Fortnite Transformers Pack

30

 30

Mortal Kombat 1

-

 31 Sonic Origins Plus

39

 32 30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1

-

 33 Dead Island 2

34

 34 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

29

 35 The Crew Motorfest

-

 36 Just Dance 2024 Edition

31

 37 F1 23

26

 38

Detective Pikachu Returns

-

 39 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

-

 40 Gotham Knights

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you grab any of this week's new releases? Let us know what you make of the latest charts in the comments below.