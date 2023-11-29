Sega Sammy has released its financial results for FY2024 Q2, confirming that sales for Sonic Superstars, released earlier this year on October 17th, 2023, were "slightly weaker" than the firm had anticipated (thanks, VGC).

Despite this, Sega remains confident in the title, emphasising that the Sonic IP tends to sell much better during the months of November and December, and so it has ramped up marketing for the game to facilitate this.

Ultimately, Sega is hopeful that Sonic Superstars can at least match the sales for Sonic Frontiers, which managed to shift almost 3 million copies as of February '23, "greatly exceeding" Sega's expectations.

Here's exactly what Sega had to say:

"Sonic Superstars was released in October, which is a slightly weaker start than we had anticipated, but in reality, when Sonic IP sells the most is mainly November to December, and more than 90% of this title’s marketing cost will be spent in the Thanksgiving and holiday season from November onwards. Although in the financial results announced today, we are forecasting this title’s sales slightly weaker with the view of the status of start mentioned above, we plan to continue our marketing efforts to sell on the same level as Sonic Frontiers."

Sega's efforts in boosting the marketing for Sonic Superstars can be seen in the UK via a particularly impressive installment at Westfield, London, showcasing huge Lego Sonic builds and a giant cuddly Sonic suspended in the air. Adorable.