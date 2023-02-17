Sega took the blue blur in a bold new direction last year with the release of its open-zone adventure Sonic Frontiers.

Parent company Sega Sammy has now spoken about the game's reception and sales success - revealing the latest entry has "greatly exceeded" the original sales estimation. Frontiers is expected to continue to sell over the long term as well with the assistance of discounts and also updates in the form of DLC.

While it had a mixed reception from critics and supposedly didn't achieve Sega Sammy's desired Metacritic score, the company was happy to have a title that was still "widely accepted" by fans. It believes it can use this to build on the success of Sonic moving forward. Sonic Team feels the same way.

"We believe we have found a title that is widely accepted by a lot of people around the world...and the number of units sold greatly exceeded our original estimation"

According to recent reports, Sonic Frontiers has reportedly sold close to 3 million copies worldwide since its release date last November. Sega was quick to announce a roadmap not long after release - confirming the title would be receiving multiple free DLC updates throughout 2023 - including new playable characters and story content.