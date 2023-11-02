Publisher WB Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have today revealed the Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man gameplay trailer and it is every bit as gory as we expected.

The DLC character will fly into the fight on 9th November for those who have purchased the Premium Edition or Kombat Pack, and will arrive a little later on 16th November for everyone else.

We haven't embedded the full trailer here as we don't want anyone to accidentally stumble across all of that nastiness, but those of you who want to see Omni-Man in some Mortal Kombat action can check it out on YouTube. Be warned, the trailer is age-restricted, so make sure that you are signed in (and that you are over 18).

Aside from this release date, the gameplay trailer also showcased our first look at Omni-Man's, uhh, gameplay. This includes the character's quippy introductory lines — as voiced by the legendary J.K. Simmons — fighting moveset, and his all-important fatality.

Now, we won't go into detail on exactly what this fatality entails (it's really one that needs to be seen to be believed), but rest assured that if you know the connection between the TV show Invincible and a sequence involving a train, then you can probably work out what's going down in MK1.

Will it look this crisp on Switch? Ehhh, we're guessing not.