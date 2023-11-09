During Warner Bros. Q3 earnings call, the company's CEO David Zaslav has revealed it's focused on transforming its "biggest franchises" from three to four-year releases into "more always on gameplay" experiences through live services, multiplatform releases, and free-to-play extensions.

The "goal" is to have "more players spending more time on more platforms, with Warner Bros. wanting to "drive engagement and monetization of longer cycles at higher levels". It's also identified a "significant opportunity" to generate greater post-purchase revenue".

Just recently, NetherRealm Studios added an exclusive Halloween Fatality microtransaction to Mortal Kombat 1, which raised a lot of eyebrows within the community. In the same earnings call update, Warner Bros. also revealed how the new Mortal Kombat has sold nearly 3 million copies since its arrival in mid-September.

While there are no further details about this, this figure no doubt covers the combined sales across all platforms including the Nintendo Switch. As of 2022, the previous entry Mortal Kombat 11 had shifted a total of 15 million copies in its lifetime.

This news has been shared ahead of Mortal Kombat 1's first fighter DLC, Omni-Man from Invincible (out today).