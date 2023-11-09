Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you were worried Level-5's upcoming Switch release Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time might not make its 2023 release window, today we've got a bit of an update.

This latest information (via Ryokutya2089) has been discovered in a Japanese advertisement, which suggests the game's launch period has shifted from this year to 2024.

Level-5 hasn't officially said anything just yet about a delay, but the last major update was back in February this year - with a trailer simply mentioning this life simulator featuring RPG elements was coming at some point in 2023.

As previously revealed, Level-5 is meant to be sharing some "release dates" for upcoming titles at some point this month in celebration of its 25th anniversary, so hopefully, we get a date for Fantasy Life and Level-5's other titles on the way to the Switch.

These other games include DECAPOLICE, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.