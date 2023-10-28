Following on from the premiere of multiple Level-5 game trailers in September, today marks the 25th anniversary of the Japanese publisher and developer known for series like Professor Layton, Yo-kai Watch, and Inazuma Eleven.

As part of this celebration, it's apparently planning to reveal "release dates" for various upcoming titles at some point next month, so be on the lookout for this. Level-5's CEO Akihiro Hino has also shared a colourful anniversary graphic:

LEVEL-5 will celebrate its 25th anniversary on October 28, which is in about 9.5 hours (JST). To celebrate, it will distribute commemorative wallpapers on its 25th anniversary site. Announcements regarding release dates for upcoming titles will follow in November, so stay tuned! https://t.co/ocEJCn5zDi October 27, 2023

The games Level-5 has lined up for the Switch right now include DECAPOLICE, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. The new Professor Layton game was originally revealed earlier this year in February.

You can see these titles in action in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: