LEVEL-5 Inc. has announced Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, coming to Nintendo Switch later in 2023. The game is the long-awaited sequel to the 3DS classic Fantasy Life and looks to expand on what the original did so well, blending life sim elements with traditional action RPG combat mechanics.

A new chapter of Fantasy Life that transcends time!

Begin a fantastic life on a ruined island, and embark on a great adventure into the past! Gather friends, craft, and build your own city!

・A completely new entry in the Fantasy Life series!

・Build your own city and go on adventures on a new island!

・Explore the island with whatever Life (occupation) suits you!

・Travel between the past and present to unravel the mysteries of this ruined island!

・Popular characters from the series make a return!