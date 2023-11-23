Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Given that legendary developer Hideki Kamiya had such a prominent role in the creation and continuation of the Bayonetta franchise, many had understandably pondered what might become of our favourite Umbra Witch following Kamiya's departure from PlatinumGames earlier this year.

In his latest YouTube video, Kamiya addresses the topic head on, first clarifying his role in the series before going on to state that he thinks PlatinumGames will likely continue the franchise without him. Prior to this, however, he reiterates his previous plan to build the franchise into a 9-part saga, indicating that he will now likely take the idea "to the grave".

Here's exactly what he had to say:

"As I explained earlier, I worked on Bayonetta 1, 2, 3, and Origins. I've talked about this in various interviews that the Bayonetta franchise would consist of a total of nine episodes and that I wanted to grow the franchise as the 'Bayonetta Saga'. But it seems like I may have to take the full saga to the grave with me. It's a shame. "It's not like I own the Bayonetta IP, but I suppose those that do will probably keep it going."

In addition, Kamiya reiterated his interest in returning to the Viewtiful Joe and Okami franchises, stating that he had a third Viewtiful Joe game all planned out before jokingly reaching out to Capcom in the video to contact him.