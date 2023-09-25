PlatinumGames has announced that Hideki Kamiya, its co-founder and vice-president, is leaving the company.
The announcement on X confirmed that Kamiya's departure date will be October 12th, 2023. Hideki Kamiya has been a significant figure within PlatinumGames since its formation in 2007, directing major releases such as Bayonetta, The Wonderful 101, and Sol Cresta, while acting in supporting roles for other internal projects.
Here's precisely what PlatinumGames had to say:
And in case you can't view the above for whatever reason, it reads:
"We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12. 2023.
"We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day.
"We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!"
Hideki Kamiya himself also commented on the departure, noting that "This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs and was by no means an easy decision to make". He also goes on to say that he will "continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way" and requests that you keep your eyes peeled. Well, we most certainly will.
Kamiya's departure comes as a surprise considering his recent comments on the Bayonetta franchise. In December 2022, he stated his intention to make a Bayonetta 4 and Bayonetta 5, even going so far as to pitch ideas to the company. It could well be that Kamiya's plans don't align with PlatinumGames', but we're merely speculating.
For now, then, Kamiya is a free agent. So where might he wind up next? Could he go back to Capcom after seeing its remarkable output on the Resident Evil franchise recently (Kamiya previously directed the original Resident Evil 2)? Could he potentially team up with Shinji Mikami, who recently left Tango Gameworks, once again? Time will tell.
While I can commend his skill as a game creator, I cannot lie that his personality rubs me the wrong way sometimes. Regardless, I hope he continues to be able to create great games
I smell a platinum games buyout on the cards…….
And Kamiya didn’t want to work for Phil.
PlatinumGames isn't going to be the same without him, and neither is Hideki Kamiya going to be the same without PlatinumGames.
I think it might have something to do with Project G.G. Maybe creative differences or even a cancelation of the project might've caused him to leave.
I'm not happy about this news to be honest.
No doubt this is due to Tencent/Netware offering him a huge check to setup his own studio. Don't really see any other reason why he would leave Platinum and his IPs.
Kind of feel like Platinum Games is Kamiya, but then realised that he didn’t have much to do with Nier Automata. And he’s been taking a backseat recently as a supervising director rather than outright directing Astral Chain and Bayonetta 3. I think Platinum will be fine. Inaba is still in charge, as the thread linking back to Capcom’s great action renaissance.
Didn't expect this to happen, while neither PlatinumGames and Hideki Kamiya will be the same after this I wish both the best!
I do wonder where platinum will go from here. God speed Hideki.
Our favorite insect?
Isn't that the wrong way?
Yes, but faster!
It was Hideki Kamiya and Shinji Mikami working together as director and producer, that resulted in the original Resident Evil 2, an absolute masterpiece. Now that they're both free agents, I hope they'll find each other again.
It's pretty clear that Hideki Kamiya wasn't very happy about something looking at the tweets. It's not that he got poached or something like that. This has been a very sudden decision.
@WhiteUmbrella That would be an ideal scenario.
Yeah, this might actually be good news for Platinum and Bayonetta fans with how disappointing the third game was. I overall wish him the best of luck with future games just hope it's less drama and better roll out compared to Bayonetta 3.
@Joker1234 Hideki Kamiya wasn't actively involved in the development of Bayonetta 3 and only served as its writer.
My 12 years of hope for a sequel to Okami/Okamiden feel like they've been destroyed in an instant
This is fine. He will probably be hired by Tencent or Netease to be given full creative freedom again after not directing for a decade, and the Bayonetta franchise will benefit without his storytelling or infamous Kamiya gimmicks after 3. Shame about Project GG but I will check out whatever he works on next.
Really surprising, especially considering how excited he was about self publishing and making Project GG a few years ago. Can’t help but feel something must be happening behind the scenes that he didn’t like.
Won’t be shocked to see a Kickstarter campaign crop up in the next year
@LXP8 Maybe this could be a positive sign for Okami if Kamiya sets up a new studio
@gamering Uh...he was the director of Project G.G. for over four years at this point. It's obvious that there has been a conflict over at PlatinumGames, and likely over that project.
@Stamina_Wheel His involvement with the writing for the story of the game really didn't help much as it wasn't up to the same level of storytelling as the previous two games.
@Joker1234 He was one of the writers. We don't know if his ideas were fully realized or not. Besides, the writing is the least of the game's issues.
Somebody's buying Platinum maybe?
Kamiya is very much attached to the team's independance so he would not be too happy about it.
Hope his lack of influence doesn't impact a potential Astral Chain sequel.
