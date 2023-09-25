PlatinumGames has announced that Hideki Kamiya, its co-founder and vice-president, is leaving the company.

The announcement on X confirmed that Kamiya's departure date will be October 12th, 2023. Hideki Kamiya has been a significant figure within PlatinumGames since its formation in 2007, directing major releases such as Bayonetta, The Wonderful 101, and Sol Cresta, while acting in supporting roles for other internal projects.

Here's precisely what PlatinumGames had to say:

And in case you can't view the above for whatever reason, it reads:

"We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12. 2023. "We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day. "We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!"

Hideki Kamiya himself also commented on the departure, noting that "This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs and was by no means an easy decision to make". He also goes on to say that he will "continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way" and requests that you keep your eyes peeled. Well, we most certainly will.

Kamiya's departure comes as a surprise considering his recent comments on the Bayonetta franchise. In December 2022, he stated his intention to make a Bayonetta 4 and Bayonetta 5, even going so far as to pitch ideas to the company. It could well be that Kamiya's plans don't align with PlatinumGames', but we're merely speculating.

For now, then, Kamiya is a free agent. So where might he wind up next? Could he go back to Capcom after seeing its remarkable output on the Resident Evil franchise recently (Kamiya previously directed the original Resident Evil 2)? Could he potentially team up with Shinji Mikami, who recently left Tango Gameworks, once again? Time will tell.

What do you make of Hideki Kamiya's departure from PlatinumGames? What do you think his next move will be? Let us know with a comment.