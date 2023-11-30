The latest Japanese charts are in courtesy of Famitsu (via Gematsu) and it has been yet another strong week for Switch, with nine out of the top ten coming from Nintendo's hybrid console.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG continue to be big hitters, landing in second and third place this time around with another 62,896 and 54,321 copies sold respectively. It is last week's champion once again takes the top spot, however, as Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! shifts another 98,311 copies in its second week.

No new releases creep into the standings this time, leaving a chance for WarioWare: Move It! and Pikmin 4 to hold onto spaces in the top five (which is more than can be said for their performance in the UK).

Let's take a peek at this week's top ten software sales in full, shall we?

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 98,311 (413,010) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 62,896 (1,088,717) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 54,321 (355,655) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 11,271 (64,682) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,510 (965,317) [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 9,345 (57,062) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,058 (5,548,088) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,858 (3,317,981) [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 6,253 (77,922) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,070 (7,583,926)

Onto hardware now, and Sony's PS5 once again comes out on top with the new 'Slim' model continuing to be a popular option as another 49,833 units were snatched up this week. It is a close-fought contest, though, as the Switch OLED just slips into second with only 453 sales separating it from first place.

Combining the three SKUs for Switch this week still puts the Nintendo console above Sony, mind you, with the OLED, Lite and standard edition combining for 71,684 compared to the PS5's standard and Digital Edition combined total of 59,235.

Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:

PlayStation 5 – 49,833 (4,120,306) Switch OLED Model – 49,380 (6,138,114) Switch Lite – 13,364 (5,596,140) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,402 (632,180) Switch – 8,940 (19,617,062) PlayStation 4 – 2,080 (7,908,755) Xbox Series X – 1,834 (238,997) Xbox Series S – 299 (293,774) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 33 (1,192,660)

