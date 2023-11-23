The latest Japanese charts are in and there are several newcomers to take note of this week, but first, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has officially passed 1 million in physical sales. Wahoo!

It marks another significant milestone for a game that is seemingly showing no signs of slowing down. With that said, it misses the top spot this week, with both Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! and Super Mario RPG sneaking in ahead. The latter has gotten off to a pleasingly strong start in Japan, selling a total of 301,334 copies.

Elsewhere, Hogwarts Legacy marks its Switch release with a respectable total of 47,717 copies sold, while Persona 5 Tactica on Switch has outsold its PS5 counterpart by 11,081 copies.

Finally, Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections manages to scrape into the ninth position this week, shifting 9,004 copies for its debut.

So let's take a peek at this week's top ten software sales in full:

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 314,699 (New) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 301,334 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 50,545 (1,025,821) [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 47,717 (New) [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica (ATLUS, 11/17/23) – 26,794 (New) [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica (ATLUS, 11/17/23) – 15,713 (New) [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 11,535 (71,669) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 10,487 (53,411) [NSW] Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS (Bandai Namco, 11/16/23) – 9,004 (New) [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 8,812 (72,131)

Hardware this week sees the disc version of the PS5 on top with the new 'Slim' model clearly marking its territory in the region. The Switch OLED Model isn't too far behind though, with just 3,662 units separating the pair.

Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:

PlayStation 5 – 51,282 (4,070,473) Switch OLED Model – 47,620 (6,088,734) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 11,630 (622,778) Switch Lite – 10,893 (5,582,776) Switch – 7,042 (19,508,122) Xbox Series X – 2,937 (237,163) PlayStation 4 – 646 (7,906,675) Xbox Series S – 189 (293,475) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 22 (1,192,627)

