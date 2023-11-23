The latest Japanese charts are in and there are several newcomers to take note of this week, but first, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has officially passed 1 million in physical sales. Wahoo!
It marks another significant milestone for a game that is seemingly showing no signs of slowing down. With that said, it misses the top spot this week, with both Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! and Super Mario RPG sneaking in ahead. The latter has gotten off to a pleasingly strong start in Japan, selling a total of 301,334 copies.
Elsewhere, Hogwarts Legacy marks its Switch release with a respectable total of 47,717 copies sold, while Persona 5 Tactica on Switch has outsold its PS5 counterpart by 11,081 copies.
Finally, Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections manages to scrape into the ninth position this week, shifting 9,004 copies for its debut.
So let's take a peek at this week's top ten software sales in full:
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 314,699 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 301,334 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 50,545 (1,025,821)
- [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 47,717 (New)
- [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica (ATLUS, 11/17/23) – 26,794 (New)
- [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica (ATLUS, 11/17/23) – 15,713 (New)
- [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 11,535 (71,669)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 10,487 (53,411)
- [NSW] Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS (Bandai Namco, 11/16/23) – 9,004 (New)
- [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 8,812 (72,131)
Hardware this week sees the disc version of the PS5 on top with the new 'Slim' model clearly marking its territory in the region. The Switch OLED Model isn't too far behind though, with just 3,662 units separating the pair.
Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:
- PlayStation 5 – 51,282 (4,070,473)
- Switch OLED Model – 47,620 (6,088,734)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 11,630 (622,778)
- Switch Lite – 10,893 (5,582,776)
- Switch – 7,042 (19,508,122)
- Xbox Series X – 2,937 (237,163)
- PlayStation 4 – 646 (7,906,675)
- Xbox Series S – 189 (293,475)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 22 (1,192,627)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments 2
Well get use to seeing Momotaro Dentetsu World cause that game may likely be on the Japanese chart for a while longer. Nice seeing the PS5 picking up momentum again when the Slim model PS5 launch. Wonder why the Slim did not had its own sales number separate from the main and digital edition?
Konami trains and RPG did good in Japan as expected. Wonder doing 1 million just from Japan physicals is wonderful. Hogwarts Legacy did alright for a late port.
P5T honestly underperformed compared to most other Persona spin-offs but it’s not hard to see why. Chibi, niche genre, and P5 characters only + sparce content for a Persona spin-couldn’t get it into Q game range
Also another odd detail from the NL writer here that makes it out like PS5 is #1 again this week (it’s not. Switch combined is higher then PS5 combined) which is ironic because even during the times the Switch OLED was #1 place (but combined PlayStation was higher) the focus was on PlayStation was still #1. Funny how you can catch these little biases after awhile here.
Tap here to load 2 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...