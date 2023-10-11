We're less than a week away from Sonic's return to the second dimension (well, not really, but it's a side-on platformer in the classic mould, okay?) in Sonic Superstars. After spending some hands-on time with it back at Summer Game Fest, this throwback to the classic 2D games was showing a lot of promise, so we're eager to see if the wait has been worth it.

As is customary, Japanese gaming publication Famitsu has its review out several days before other outlets around the globe, and it seems like a positive outcome for Sonic fans, as highlighted by Ryokuta2089. (Thanks, Gematsu.)

Following their standard four-person review format, Sonic Superstars garnered 8/10s across the board, resulting in a thoroughly respectable score of 32/40.

It's certainly encouraging to hear good things given doubts over the ability of developer Arzest (Hey! Pikmin, Balan Wonderworld) to deliver a 2D platformer worthy of Sonic's 16-bit legacy. Arzest's Executive Vice President Naoto Ohshima has a personal connection to this one, of course, as Sonic's original character designer.

The game launches on 17th October, so no doubt you'll be hearing the verdicts of other gaming outlets in due course.