Another anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive has been leaked online. This time it's Super Mario Bros. Wonder, due out next week on 20th October.

After the voice of the new Mario was confirmed on Friday, there are now multiple reports suggesting Mario Wonder's ROM file is being distributed online. This new game is also being streamed on platforms like Twitch, although some users claim they've acquired physical copies early.

In other words, if you don't want story and gameplay spoilers, you might want to avoid certain parts of the internet until the official release date.

The game has leaked onto the Internet.



It uses the ModuleSystem engine, which is also utilized by Tears of the Kingdom and Splatoon 3.



If you are concerned about spoilers, now is the time to implement spoiler avoidance measures! — GhoulmealDome 👻 (@OatmealDome) October 14, 2023

Similar situations have already played out with Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 in 2023, and it's happened to various other first-party releases in previous years.

Users who stream or upload footage of new Switch releases that haven't actually launched yet risk permanent account bans on certain platforms if they haven't been given official permission. Nintendo won't be happy about it, either.

Sega's upcoming release Sonic Superstars has reportedly leaked online as well this weekend.