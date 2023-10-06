As we get closer to the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder later this month, it seems Nintendo has started to roll out demos of the game at multiple retailers across the US.

You should be able to play this demo at the Switch kiosks located in stores like Target, Walmart and GameStop. Below is a glimpse of the Target one, which you can see in motion on YouTube.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder demo is now playable in some Target stores pic.twitter.com/adA1nLMC1Q October 5, 2023

Based on some of the footage we've seen so far, you'll be able to access some of the earlier segments of the game and try out the Elephant power-up. If you would like to learn more about this upcoming release, take a look at our hands-on and the previews so far: