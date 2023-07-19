Nintendo is days out from releasing Pikmin 4 on the Switch, but unfortunately, the game has already been leaked online.

According to multiple reports, the ROM is now on the internet. We've taken a look and it seems some people in certain parts of the world have already got their hands on early copies of the game. It means you might want to be careful from here on out when browsing social media or sites like YouTube. GBAtemp.net elaborated on what exactly has happened:

"Those eagerly awaiting the latest title in the in the Pikmin franchise should be aware that the full game has leaked online before the official launch. Pikmin 4 for the Nintendo Switch has been dumped and uploaded online, leading to pre-release screenshots and videos making their way to the internet as well."

Unfortunately, this has become a common occurrence with new Nintendo Switch releases and it's been this way for a long time now. Back in May, something similar happened with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and we've seen many other Switch ROM distributed online in the past ahead of official launches.

So once again, if you're planning to play Pikmin 4 and want to go in spoiler-free - tread carefully from here on out. Of course, we won't be sharing any details or surprises about the game ahead of release.