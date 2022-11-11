You might recall how we issued a PSA earlier this week warning everyone about the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks. Some trainers got their hands on copies of the game ahead of the official release date next week, which led to all sorts of footage and spoilers surfacing online.

Well, it's now gone to another level - with reports of Pokémon Scarlet's entire ROM being uploaded onto the internet. Obviously, we can't share many other details beyond this, but consider this post a warning that the new generation is now well and truly out in the wild.

Here we go. Game has been cracked open. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 10, 2022

This has happened with pretty-much every high-profile Switch release for a long time now. Most recently Bayonetta 3 was a victim of the same kind of leak. Last week, the Switch version of Sonic Frontiers also suffered the same fate. Other first-party games this has happened to in the past include titles like Metroid Dread and Paper Mario: The Origami King.