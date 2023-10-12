Sonic Superstars isn't out until next week, but it seems some fans have already managed to get their hands on physical copies of the game.

As highlighted by GameXplain, Switch owners in the US have secured hard copies ahead of the official release - revealing not only the inside cover but also what the game's cartridge looks like.





If you visit your local mom and pop shop, you might get lucky. Yes, it’s the real deal. No, Im not gonna dump it.If you visit your local mom and pop shop, you might get lucky. pic.twitter.com/Y2gY5qM2dU October 11, 2023

Spoilers related to the game's story could be circulating on YouTube, social media and elsewhere in the coming days.

The official release date of Sonic Superstars is 17th October. The first review from Famitsu is now also in and this new spin on the 2D Sonic series has scored a respectable score of 32/40.