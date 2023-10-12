The spoiler-tagged list — which you can view on Famiboards — includes a number of returning names such as Samantha Kelly (the voice of Peach, Toad, and Toadette), Kenny James (the voice of Bowser), and Caety Sagoian (Bowser Jr.'s voice). But there are also a handful of new names here — some MondoMega believes are the voices of the Talking Flower in different languages — but a few have been left to speculation.

However, by process of elimination, MondoMega believes Mario's new voice to be Mick Wingert, a veteran voice actor famous for playing Marvel's Tony Stark / Iron Man since 2015 in multiple cartoons and video games, Po in the Kung Fu Panda video games and cartoon series, and Il Dottore in Genshin Impact.

Notably, a number of the new voices have played Fire Emblem characters, and Wingert also plays a number of roles in Fire Emblem Heroes. So it seems likely he would've been on Nintendo's list. the only other potential voice for Mario from the new cast is Kevin Afghani, though MondoMega believes they are the English voice for the Talking Flower, as it sounds similar to the voice actor's Genshin Impact character, Arnold.

Daisy's voice actor Deanna Mustard isn't listed in the datamine, which potentially means that she is also no longer playing the popular princess, though Nintendo hasn't announced her departure.

Of course, this is partially speculation, and we'll likely have to wait until next Friday, 20th October, before we discover the truth behind Mario's new voice.