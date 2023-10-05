It was honestly a pretty fun game that could've had more longevity if they supported it with regular free content updates. I enjoyed it quite a bit for the first couple weeks, but with all the unlockables being behind a paywall instead of being able to earn new themes by participating in special events or saving up tickets that can be redeemed like in Tetris 99, it just became pointless to keep playing. You can't just release a f2p game, add no updates, and expect it to have legs. You can only do the same thing over and over again so many times without the incentive of rewards to keep you playing. That gets boring.

Pac-Man is every bit as well-known as Tetris is, so it could have been a smash hit if they managed it right, but nope. If there's nothing to grind for, why should I keep playing instead of moving on to something else? There's a GDC panel from like 2005 where Iwata talks at length about inscentivising players with consistent rewards. That's like one of the most basic tenants of game design, and Namco unfortunately dropped the ball.

Anyways, Pac-Man World Re-Pac 2. Where it at?