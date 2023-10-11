Nintendo has rolled out a new update for the Switch and it bumps the system firmware up to Version 17.0.0.

Yes, it's a major one, but there's seemingly not much going on other than the usual stability improvements to enhance the overall experience. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 17.0.0 (Released October 10, 2023)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

According to a datamine, this latest update has also made some changes to the "bad words" lists across multiple languages. Version 17.0.0 follows on from Version 16.1.0 which was released in August and also included some stability improvements.