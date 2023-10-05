It's time to check out the latest physical charts from Japan, and this time, there are a whole bunch of new releases making up the top ten (well, technically just four split across various platforms, but you get it). Nevertheless, Pikmin 4 is still holding its own at number 5, selling a further 18,307 copies, pushing it ever closer to that 1 million unit milestone.

Otherwise, Koei Tecmo's Fate/Samurai Remnant comes in at number 1 on the Switch with 34,728 units sold, while its PS5 and PS4 siblings enter the top ten at numbers 3 and 9 respectively. We've also got Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai at number 2, while the Switch version of EA Sports FC 24 managed to snatch position number 6, coming in ahead of the PS5 and PS4 variants.

So, quite a few new releases this week then, though we suspect some evergreen titles will likely sneak back in next week once the dust settles.

Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:

[NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 34,728 (New) [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (Square Enix, 09/28/23) – 24,367 (New) [PS5] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 21,569 (New) [PS5] Ys X: Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – 18,563 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 18,307 (882,536) [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 16,485 (New) [PS5] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 15,863 (New) [NSW] Ys X: Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – 15,846 (New) [PS4] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 12,203 (New) [PS4] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 11,750 (New)

It's a familiar story on the hardware front with no change in the rankings this week. That said, overall sale figures for the Switch are down slightly, with the OLED Model in particular dropping by more than 10,000 units from last week. No cause for alarm, we're sure, but it's perhaps worth keeping an eye out for downward trends going forward.

Here are the figures in full:

Switch OLED Model – 42,270 (5,698,162) PlayStation 5 – 40,396 (3,869,791) Switch – 7,375 (19,561,110) Switch Lite – 6,883 (5,512,648) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,550 (585,138) Xbox Series S – 3,485 (288,837) Xbox Series X – 1,043 (223,230) PlayStation 4 – 423 (7,897,876) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 27 (1,192,402)

Have any thoughts on the Japanese Charts this week? Do you think Pikmin will be dethroned again soon? Let us know in the comments.